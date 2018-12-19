Not a member yet? Register here
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Related Articles
Pep Guardiola offers sympathy to Jose Mourinho after Manchester United departure
Pochettino refuses to rule out interest in Man Utd job
Unai Emery questions why Mauricio Pochettino would consider Manchester United
Mourinho dismissal must be ‘catalyst for fundamental review’, says fans’ group
More in this Section
What problems have Manchester United faced since Alex Ferguson’s exit?
Tracey Kennedy: 'Working with' Croke Park to run Páirc Uí Chaoimh 'a huge positive'
Mourinho dismissal must be ‘catalyst for fundamental review’, says fans’ group
5 talking points ahead of the Carabao Cup clash between Arsenal and Tottenham
More by this author