We’ll know more about Tipp if they can survive the Ennis inferno

The first time a drop of alcohol passed my lips was on June 22, 1986. I remember the date because, like many hurling people, I can link the timeline of my life to certain matches or big hurling events. Clare were hosting Tipperary in the Munster semi-final and I decided to get in on the fiesta atmosphere by sampling some cider.

I don’t think I even had the money for the liquor, just enough cash to get into the ground. I was still only in fourth Year in St Flannan’s, but a group of us decided to make it a big day out. We walked from Clarecastle into Ennis. We didn’t even try to get a lift because the traffic was so heavy, but we didn’t want to either. We felt like our own little tribe, on our way to join the great big gathering of the Clare tribes, ready to go to war with the arch enemy.

Clare had beaten Limerick in the Munster quarter-final in Cusack Park three weeks earlier. I had been in the Park in 1985 too when Clare and Tipp drew, 1-8 apiece, in a Munster quarter-final. Yet that afternoon in 1986 felt different. Clare had been impressive six-point winners against Limerick. Tipp weren’t any great shakes at the time. And we could all sense the great opportunity to reach a Munster final for the first time in five years.