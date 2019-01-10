It has been a busy week for the so-called footie idiot, writes Tommy Martin.

The pithy term was coined by The Sun in a 2016 story headlined ‘The Fall of Sterling: Life and Times of Three Lions footie idiot Raheem Sterling’, a rather grandiosely-titled hatchet job on the then embattled England star.

The undertones — racial, class or otherwise — of that particular strand of tabloid reportage have been well debated elsewhere, but the concept of the footie idiot has since gone from strength to strength.