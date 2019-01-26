NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
LARRY RYAN: We have ways of making you run

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 12:00 AM
By Larry Ryan

It is somewhat disappointing that, despite all the fine, sophisticated minds operating at the top top levels of football, nobody has yet landed on any kind of labour-saving system.

Despite all the philosophies and tactical innovation, nobody has so far devised methods that will function well at 60% or 70%. The kind of levels that would represent an outstanding day’s work for mere mortals.

Even 90% is no use to them, these great thinkers. In the never-ending auction, they all want 110%, 120%, 200%, a million percent, even a gillion percent, according to Paul Merson.

