Waterford’s ‘madness’ can thrive within a plan

Business as usual in Kilkenny, Tipp are kidding no-one, but it’s a revision of the best-laid week-one plans for Messrs Meyler, Fanning, and Kenny, says Derek McGrath.

Monday started with a school trip to Limerick Prison. It concluded with our annual school awards where David Walsh, the CEO of Netwatch and past pupil of De la Salle, held a captive audience in the palm of his hand with a mesmerising speech to staff, students, and their families.

The prison, ironically, was a welcome release from the myriad of emotions — ranging from envy, fear, pride, love, frustration, anger and disappointment — that engulfed me after my sojourn to Walsh Park the day before.