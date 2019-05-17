NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Waterford’s ‘madness’ can thrive within a plan

Waterford’s Conor Prunty battles to maintain possession against Clare’s Shane O’Donnell in last Sunday’s Munster SHC clash at Walsh Park. Tipperary will need to be ready for a wounded animal when they face Waterford on Sunday and manager Liam Sheedy will plan accordingly. Picture: Ray McManus
By Derek McGrath
Friday, May 17, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Business as usual in Kilkenny, Tipp are kidding no-one, but it’s a revision of the best-laid week-one plans for Messrs Meyler, Fanning, and Kenny, says Derek McGrath.

Monday started with a school trip to Limerick Prison. It concluded with our annual school awards where David Walsh, the CEO of Netwatch and past pupil of De la Salle, held a captive audience in the palm of his hand with a mesmerising speech to staff, students, and their families.

The prison, ironically, was a welcome release from the myriad of emotions — ranging from envy, fear, pride, love, frustration, anger and disappointment — that engulfed me after my sojourn to Walsh Park the day before.

