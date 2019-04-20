Voix Du Reve primed for Ryanair take-off

The whole of Ireland is basking in beautiful sunshine but I’m doing a rain dance. It’s getting warm and dry now, and Fairyhouse is drying up and Punchestown are pouring water on the course to beat the band. Let me be a spoilsport, I hope this weather breaks. I want it to rain.

The horses are in good order but, looking at the cards this Bank Holiday weekend, Willie has been selective about what he is running. He isn’t running Duc Des Genievres, Getabird or Chacun Pour Soi — they’ll all go to Punchestown. We have a big army of horses going there. Fairyhouse is right on top of Punchestown this year, so he has been selective, but Punchestown will be an all-out assault.