Oh, the up and downs, the highs and lows of national hunt racing. Yesterday had it all for me. It was amazing to win the first race on Klassical Dream and to watch Duc Des Genievres win the second – it was clear the horses were in great order. Sharjah was unlucky in the Champion Hurdle, but I don’t think Laurina ever got into a rhythm. I was never comfortable.

And then Benie … The one thing I was right about is that she was my best ride of the week, because she was going to win. But why she fell I don’t know. Years ago, when Annie Power took off at the final hurdle in this race, I knew we were on a one-way ticket, but when Benie took off I thought we were going to clear the hurdle – I couldn’t believe she fell. But that’s life and that’s sport. All you can do is move on and think about tomorrow because that cannot be changed.

Min was second to Altior in the Supreme in 2016 and in the Champion Chase here last year. He has been working well ahead of today’s ChampionChase and should give a good account of himself.

Looking ahead to today’s action, we start in the Ballymore Novice Hurdle, in which we are running two horses which, at best, are probably 20-1 chances. But you could argue they have each-way chances. I’m on Easy Game, and I think his Navan runs showed him to be progressive. He has improved again since those runs, but it’s a good race and Champ is a worthy favourite, while Battleoverdoyen is a very good horse and I think is probably a little overpriced at 4-1.