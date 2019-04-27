United and Arsenal in the market for an idea

As we approach the business end, minds already drift to business time at the Premier League’s fallen powers.

Maddened by stalled momentum, even in pursuit of modest targets, fans are fed up calculating how many points it will take, and have begun to ask how many players they will need.

At Arsenal, where they could at least see the sunrise from the cell where Arsene Wenger held them, they had grown accustomed to being two or three players away. But now they wonder if it is closer to six or seven.