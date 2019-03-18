Peter Jackson breaks down the 2019 Six Nations Championship.

Try tally can’t spare England’s blushes

England scored as many tries as the new champions and the old ones put together and still ended up looking like a bunch of clowns, noses as red as their roses. It could only happen in the Six Nations.

At roundabout the same time, 150 miles due west in Cardiff, the hot pre-tournament favourites had been counted out sitting on their stool in much the same way Sonny Liston sat on his more than half a century earlier. As title surrenders go, it felt like the rugby equivalent of the night the supposedly unbeatable heavyweight champion of the world gave his to a brash kid from Kentucky called Cassius Clay.