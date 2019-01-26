At the end of June 2017, I found myself in familiar territory, back in Cusack Park for a knockout championship match, positioned on the other side of the trenches, facing down my own crowd, writes Anthony Daly

I’d been there before in 2012 when Dublin arrived in town for a qualifier. I had a Limerick tracksuit on my back the second time around but there was less focus on me because I was coaching the Limerick minors.

Limerick had a good team. They’d beaten Waterford convincingly in the previous game. They were fancied to beat Clare but I knew all too well the perils of trying to secure a result in the Park. The weather was desperate. The sky was nearly dark by the time the game finished. Both sides went at it hard.