Of all the reasons cited for the disappointing 54,716 crowd that attended last year’s Dublin-Galway All-Ireland SFC semi-final, not much heed was paid to the fact both teams had been in action on three of the previous four weekends.

ALONE HE SITS: Disappointing attendances were an issue for the GAA in last season’s football championship, a situation that makes the decision to increase the costof tickets a risky move on the part of the association. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo.

Football had a year to forget and there was an undeniable sense of inevitability about how the fixture was going to go but there were other issues that resulted in this being the worst attendance for an All-Ireland semi-final involving Dublin in 23 years.

By wedging in two extra quarter-final games for each team, the last of those coming just a week before the All-Ireland semi-finals, the GAA had taken away the promotional build-up commonly associated with such fixtures and, in turn, deprived supporters of the chance to save for them.