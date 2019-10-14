This time, Schmidt’s selection posers are mostly good ones

With qualification for the knockout phase secured after an Ireland performance more in keeping with what we have come to expect from this squad, the only outstanding issue surrounded the not insignificant detail as to whom Ireland would meet in their quarter-final in Tokyo next weekend.

If Japan’s game against Scotland became the fourth to be cancelled due to the devastating impact of Typhoon Hagibis, it would have left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth, not least the Scots.

That eventuality would automatically consign Ireland to a massively challenging encounter, with one day less to prepare, against back-to-back champions New Zealand who had their feet up for the weekend.

Confirmation the Scottish game would proceed was warmly greeted. At least everyone’s fate in Pool A would be decided on the field of play. As things transpired, Japan’s historic win which enabled them reach the quarter-final for the first time in their history was not only merited but what the scintillating rugby they play more than deserves.

After ticking all the necessary boxes against Samoa 24 hours earlier, the Irish squad was in a good place after all the distractions that accompanied one of the most bizarre four days in the history of the World Cup. As if to remind everyone what this was all about, the Webb Ellis Cup sat perched on the entrance to the pitch as Rory Best and Jack Lam led their respective sides out at the Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium on Saturday.

With all the talk surrounding the worst typhoon to hit Japan in 61 years that was raging in Tokyo at that very moment, the cancellation of two games in Pool B and Pool C along with the state of the playing surface in Fukuoka, the players could be forgiven if their minds had drifted from the immediate task at hand.

All such concerns disappeared as early as the third minute, the length of time it took for Ireland captain Rory Best to score the first of a seven-try haul in a performance that served to lift the spirits of the entire squad.

In conditions more akin to a breezy spring evening at home, the experienced half-back duo of Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray - playing together as a partnership for the 55th time thus drawing level with previous record holders Ronan O’Gara and Peter Stringer - were in their element.

Sexton is back in the groove and is oozing confidence right now. His place kicking is immaculate, his tactical decision making right on the money. To accompany a highly polished performance with two tries even meant that when he was hauled off by Schmidt ten minutes into the second half, his departure was greeted with the widest of smiles.

We have become used to the disapproving grimace that often accompanies Schmidt’s call to replace his director of operations in order to save him for bigger outings down the road, none more challenging than Ireland’s quarter-final date in Tokyo next weekend. With Ireland’s place in the last eight signed, sealed and delivered at that stage, Sexton fully appreciated the bigger picture.

Best’s opening try confirmed the strongly held view coming into this game that Ireland’s line out maul would prove too hot for Samoa to handle. From the very first line out, a minute into the contest, Ireland had a go and made significant yardage.

That confirmation made the decision to kick the subsequent penalty to the corner a no-brainier. Best’s early try only served to galvanise the impressive Irish front five even more. Samoa were incapable of dealing with the set piece threat posed at scrum and line out. The inevitable penalties that followed enabled Ireland take a firm grip of proceedings.

Once Sexton bagged the four try bonus point on the stroke of half time, Ireland were already in quarter final mode. The second half became an exercise in finishing the job without overextending yourself and picking up any serious injuries. It was mission accomplished on both fronts.

Having the facility to withdraw all of the frontline troops in Tadhg Furlong - what a game he had - Best, Sexton, Murray, Cian Healy and James Ryan between the 46th and 56th minute was a luxury that was never on the table against the French at the same stage four years ago.

On that occasion in Cardiff, all of Schmidt’s alterations were forced by a series of tournament-ending injuries to key personnel in captain Paul O’Connell, his on-field general Sexton and line out conductor Peter O’Mahony while man of the match Sean O’Brien would subsequently be suspended.

A suspension now hangs over Bundee Aki after his red card on 29 minutes for a high tackle on Samoan out half Ulupano Seuteni. Despite what I felt at the time was a mitigating circumstance in that Seuteni was falling into the tackle, Aki’s arm did make contact with the face of the Samoan player and the red card was somewhat inevitable.

At least his fate will be decided early in the week with the standard hearing that follows a red card offence taking place tonight in Tokyo. That will enable the Irish management to present any mitigating circumstances they might identify from their forensic examination of the footage. The fact that they are flying in legal counsel from Dublin to aid their cause suggests they see some grounds for an appeal.

In the circumstances, with Robbie Henshaw bagging his first 62 minutes of World Cup action, Garry Ringrose fully rested after playing the full 80 minutes in all of Ireland’s first three pool games and Chris Farrell fully recovered from the head knock he suffered against Japan, compared to four years ago, if Aki is ruled out, Ireland are still in comparatively decent health.

The feelgood disposition after the game was clear for all to see. Standing in the interview zone 15 minutes after the final whistle a number of Irish players including O’Mahony, Ryan, Henshaw, Keith Earls and Jordan Larmour presented themselves for inquisition with a massive spring in their step, a series of broad smiles and warm handshakes.

Of that quintet, Larmour had most to celebrate after putting in a man of the match performance in a display full of attacking intent. In all probability, Schmidt will revert to his tried and trusted lieutenant in Rob Kearney next weekend but Larmour will surely have given him cause for serious deliberation after this showing.

At least that selection dilemma is far more welcome than the one which wrecked his head in 2015.

With their place in the quarter-final secured, the Irish squad and management were more than interested spectators in that Scotland game in their hotel last night. While he would never reveal a preference, one suspects, Schmidt would have preferred an additional days’ preparation and a potential reunion with Rassie Erasmus and his Springbok giants.

For that to happen, Scotland had to deliver. Given their failure to vote for Ireland’s bid to host the 2023 event proved costly last year, it was time for them to benefit our cause in some shape or form. Once again they failed miserably.

That said, our recent history against New Zealand is promising and one feels that there is a big performance brewing in this Irish squad. That is exactly what will be needed to win and the likelihood of having to face the All Blacks at this stage has been on the table for nearly two years now. It is time to face the ultimate challenge.