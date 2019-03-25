This is not year one for Waterford. It’s year now

After Dublin lost to Clare in the 2012 qualifiers in Ennis, Jamesie O’Connor wrote in his newspaper column the following day that Dublin had played “caveman hurling”.

To be honest, I was hurt by the term. It stung me because I thought our hurling, and our thinking, was far more advanced than that description.

Yet when I finally summoned the courage to watch the game three days later, I couldn’t disagree with what Jamesie had said. He was right — it was caveman stuff.