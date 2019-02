Make a case, urged the email from the sports editor, that it’s a good thing, in the long run, to lose the Six Nations opener at home to England this weekend.

Can’t make that case, I responded. It will be a very short column.

Eddie Jones insists Ireland must shoulder the burden of being the best team in the world when England visit Dublin.

Ah, he replied, but see how Exeter came to Thomond Park and almost did a number on Munster. Won’t that serve Johann van Graan well?