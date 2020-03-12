Larry Vaughn, you should be living at this hour.

Jaws fans will remember the name of the mayor of Amity, the man who wouldn’t close the beaches because the town depended on summer dollars, and who duly saw the Kintner boy eaten in front of the whole town.

We seem to have a fair few Larry Vaughns around ourselves at the moment, so all the more reason to praise Basketball Ireland for biting the bullet earlier today.

The organisation suspended all competitions with immediate effect - the men's Super League title was due to be decided this weekend but that and all scheduled post-season competitions along with local leagues are now postponed.

The question that has to be asked is why other organisations, large and small, have not acted in the same way, but here, unfortunately, we enter the special realm of sports logic.

In sports logic there isn’t a disconnect between the real world and the sports world, but a yawning gulf, a vast chasm. The obvious example is Cheltenham, where thousands of people are practicing the particular brand of social distancing known as standing/sweating/drinking/handling cash in a heaving mass.

The kindest thing you could say about this year’s Cheltenham is that proceeding with it is a decision that will not age well and will reflect poorly on many people.

The unkindest thing you could say about it wouldn’t be fit for a family newspaper.

What’s seriously worrying is that the event in Cheltenham could be cited as a reason for allowing other events to go ahead.

This is where the chasm really comes into its own, where people are perfectly capable of nodding along when experts suggest that drastic action is needed to curtail the spread of coronavirus - while simultaneously making plans to attend an event which will also be attended by thousands of other people, all no doubt agreeing with each other that drastic action is needed, setting the circle going again and again.

The biggest sports bodies in Ireland should surely have taken the decision already to defer or postpone large-scale events before now. And perhaps small-scale events also. Last week France banned meetings of people which were likely to attract over 1,000 people, for instance; why does it take so long for us to act similarly?

The first-class whataboutery you may have heard is probably contributing to the complacency, of course. Events such as Champions League games have been going ahead.

Formula One is continuing, with an Australian Grand Prix planned for this week - even as eight team members are in self-isolation already for the virus.

Lewis Hamilton was blunt in his view on that race: “I am really very, very surprised that we are here. I think it’s really shocking that we are all sitting in this room . . . Cash is king. I can’t add much more to it. I don’t feel like I should shy away from my opinion.”

Perhaps Lewis could have persuaded Larry Vaughn to act in Amity, all those years ago, and closed the beaches.

Never forget, though, that when Jaws 2 came out Larry was still mayor, so he’d been re-elected. Real world or sports world, people have short memories.