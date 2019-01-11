NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

RONAN O'GARA: The Toulouse turnaround, and why Munster aren’t there yet

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 12:00 PM
By Ronan O'Gara

The family visited a beautiful little old French settlement village of Akaroa, about 50 miles from Christchurch last weekend. Down by the sea, temperatures were warm and the water on the first weekend of January was like your mother’s bath, writes Ronan O’Gara

I’m not sure an Irish person ever gets the right side of their head to compute this sort of meteorological upside-down-ness. I was walking into Rugby Park yesterday, the Crusaders’ training base, and met a sign informing the public ‘Open from January 14’. Your instinct is to scoff and trash these lazy so-and-so’s after Christmas, until you register this is their equivalent of our August, when banks and civil service and builders are on their summer vacation. Eventually, we might align our heads with their routines.

Head coach Johann van Graan with Joey Carbery during Munster Rugby Squad Training at the University of Limerick in Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

In pre-season, management throws everything into the pot for consideration. Changing things up. Including routine, as it happens. These days, there’s an alternative view to everything in sports prep. Recently, we had an expert from the University of Canterbury telling us that everything we knew about player-empowerment needed second-guessing. In fact, the elite player now likes to be given specific instruction and likes to work within a defined gameplan because the alternative is too random and too individual. Who knew?

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

KEYWORDS

MunsterChampions CupRonan O'Gara

Related Articles

Munster star Murray slams claims he failed drugs test

Alby Mathewson keen to finish what he started at Munster

Cipriani and Thorley’s timely boost for Gloucester

Online bullies called out - Conor Murray’s story is a stark warning

More in this Section

'I haven’t even contemplated that we will lose' - Fr Mathews bidding for cup final spot

Brunell looking for cup final berth in intriguing Cork derby

Who else is writing any sort of new narrative for Irish football?

Leinster Council won’t budge on Galway board demands

More by this author

There are things that excite, and concern me, about the game I love

Munster prove trying to sidestep red mist ain’t as easy as it looks

Why New Zealand won’t rush decision on Hansen successor

To the rest of Europe, here’s a warning: keep an eye on Munster


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: She gets a lot of business telling people from Wilton why their son didn’t get into Pres. (As if it wasn’t obvious.)

Multigenerational living in Ireland: Going back to our roots

Irish photo-artist goes from the newsbeat in Cork to cause a stir in New York

Bandersnatch: Charlie Brooker’s triumph of technology

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »