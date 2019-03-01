League of Ireland fans may not be treated to the razzmatazz that is often offered at games across the Irish Sea, but that doesn’t make their experience any less enjoyable, writes Paul Rouse.

A lone Derry supporter occupies the away terrace before a game against Dundalk last season. Picture: Inpho/Morgan Treacy

THE experience of going to Premier League soccer matches in England in off-the-shelf modern stadiums is often a synthetic one.

For all that there are outstanding players on the field, the Premier League experience is homogenised. For example, is there really much to distinguish the Stadium of Light in Sunderland from St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton?