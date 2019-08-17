The more things change, the more they stay the same; provisional squad announced

From the return of James McCarthy to the arrival of Troy Parrot, Nathan Collins, and former Cork City star Kieran Sadlier, there was much to chew on as Mick McCarthy yesterday unveiled a sprawling 40-man provisional squad for next month’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland and a friendly, also at home, against Bulgaria.

But, of course, it’s really all about the first of those two games, and it’s the importance the manager attaches to the visit of the Swiss which explains why there’s every likelihood that the headline-grabbers of the moment won’t actually get a chance to make some more at the Aviva on September 5.

Not unless injuries intervene in a major way or one or more of them pull up an Amazon rain forest’s worth of trees between now and them. James McCarthy is a case in point. On foot of his move to Crystal Palace and after a over a year out through injury, the midfielder is back in contention for an Irish place for the first time since he last donned the green shirt, away to Moldova, in October 2016.

But, his namesake manager, who saw him action for the Palace U23s this week, is not promising anything.

“He needs some Premier League football in his legs,” he said at the opening of the impressive new all-weather facility at the home of Salthill Devon in Galway yesterday. “He did fine in that 23s game and I’d expect him to but there was no great intensity to it at all.

“He has had five games in two years, competitive games, so I’m told. He needs some now to be competing so he can get in the team.

“And I’ve got to see him at his best, haven’t I? I am not promising someone hypothetically that if he gets back to his best he is first choice. No chance. John Egan is at his best and playing well for Sheffield United but two other lads (Shane Duffy and Richard Keogh) are playing great and have done for me.

“It’s not going to change my mind because John Egan’s had three games in the Premier League.

“I really like John but my two centre-halves have been brilliant, especially in Denmark, and I’d have no reason to be looking to change them. It’s just one of those things: John gets to the Premier League and plays well but there’s someone there in front of him.”

The same applies to an even greater extent to Spurs starlet Parrott.

The 17-year-old might quite understandably have tweeted ‘Dream come true’ in response to his first call-up but, barring some exceptional developments in the short-term, it could be a while yet before he gets to actually live the dream in a senior green shirt, especially since he was forced off injured for Spurs’ U22s last night, after scoring twice.

Indeed, conscious too that he doesn’t want to rob the U21s of players they will need in their own upcoming Euro qualifying games, McCarthy suggested it is more likely to be his successor as manager who benefits most from Ireland’s emerging young talent.

“Well Stephen Kenny has got that wonderful job of creating his own players for the next squad, for his senior squad,” McCarthy said.

He has got that pool of talent in the U21s. He is developing them, he is coaching them. He is doing it for after the Euros. He is going to know them far better than I do.

“I have got four games and it is unlikely that those players will play. And if I’m not going to play them against Switzerland, they will travel with Stephen. I’m not going to deprive Stephen of players when I’m not going to use them.

“But Troy Parrott is different if he gets in the first team. If Troy gets in for Spurs and he scores a few goals and he’s brilliant, I’ll have a different process on that.”

But even getting a modest amount of game-time in the Premier League might not necessarily be enough.

Asked about the pace of Michael Obafemi — who, back in an Irish squad after his injury lay off, came off the bench for Southampton against Burnley last Saturday — McCarthy replied: “Sean Maguire scored at the weekend and he is blisteringly quick. And he has been scoring goals in the Championship. It does not bother me if they are scoring in the Championship or the Premier League — unless you are scoring regularly in the Premier League.

“Is Michael Obafemi a regular scorer in the Premier League? No.”

At the other end of the pitch, there was no place in the squad for young ‘keeper Caoimhin Kelleher even though, owing to freakish injury circumstances, he could be on the brink of a Premier League debut for Liverpool.

McCarthy said: “He’s not going to get ahead of the two that I’ve got, Darren and Westy. And Mark Travers did well when he came in. Apparently he could be involved with Liverpool now. Does that change it? We’ll see how he plays.

“Equally he’s another one that’s guaranteed to play with Stephen, unless we need him (because of injuries).”

Summing it all up, McCarthy said: “I can make cases for the ones who have been in the squad rather than making cases for the ones who might get into the squad.”

Provisional Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (Burton, on loan from Manchester United)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Shane Duffy (Brighton), Richard Keogh (Derby), John Egan (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Nathan Collins (Stoke), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Greg Cunningham (Blackburn, on loan from Cardiff), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (both Blackburn), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Glenn Whelan (Hearts), Josh Cullen (Charlton, on loan from West Ham), Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady (both Burnley), Alan Browne (Preston), James McClean (Stoke), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Alan Judge (Ipswich), Harry Arter (Fulham, on loan from Bournemouth), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Scott Hogan (Stoke, on loan from Aston Villa), Shane Long, Michael Obafemi (both Southampton), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Troy Parrott (Tottenham), Sean Maguire (Preston).