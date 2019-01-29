NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

MIKE QUIRKE: The McGrath and Solskjaer doctrine: Treat them as people first, players second

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 12:00 AM
By Mike Quirke

At the GAA coaching conference in Croke Park a couple of weeks ago, a full house was in attendance to listen and learn from the great and the good of the coaching world, writes Mike Quirke.

There were some fascinating presentations and plenty of take-home messages from the day. It was also the first real opportunity I had to listen to former Waterford hurling manager Derek McGrath speak outside of the snippets of interviews we get on TV.

He had the crowd hanging on his every word with what was an incredibly honest and revealing 40-minute keynote address. He didn’t talk about the importance of drills or games, not tactical nuances or disciplinary hard lines. Instead, he talked about people. He spoke in detail about the strength and depth of the relationships he forged with his players and how seemingly effective that was towards developing something very special during his time in Waterford.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

Related Articles

Dublin acutely aware of where they now stand

#AllianzLeagues Review Podcast: Kilkenny's strength without their spine, Kerry hit all the right notes

Davy Fitzgerald confirmed as Sixmilebridge senior hurling coach

Kilkenny’s ceaseless application holds sway

More in this Section

Justin Rose claims 10th PGA Tour victory

Tottenham hope to see Son Heung-Min return against Watford

Football rumours from the media

Zola hopeful fan affection will convince Hudson-Odoi to stay at Chelsea

More by this author

We’ve become blind to the positives of football


Lifestyle

7 things you only know if you’re ‘mess-blind’ like Susanna Reid

Why capes over trousers is the go-to look of awards season

Joining a triathlon club isn’t as intimidating as you think

Take flight to the ‘Jurassic’ without the hype

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »