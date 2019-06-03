The headline that has been withheld due to an embargo

I’ve referred here in the past to my affection for The Ringer, the US sports and popular culture website which affords us such luxuries as a deep dive on the character of Bullock from Deadwood (look it up) and in-depth audio analyses of rewatchable movies.

Last week Bryan Curtis, who specialises in sports media for the website, wrote a piece on British sports coverage, its lack of access to athletes (“post- access” was the term used to describe British sportswriting, and not in a good way), and the ‘embargo’ — how British sports hacks agree to release quotes at the same time.

If this strikes you as a bit too behind-the-curtains for general tastes, bear in mind that it’s relevant to how you consume sports coverage — ie, what you have folded in your hand or scrolled on your phone.