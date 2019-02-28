At Sunday’s NHL game between Limerick and Cork in the Gaelic Grounds, a TV camera was perched at the Ennis Road end. Every time that angle was used, you could clearly see the stands of Thomond Park less than a mile away in the distance.
To an outsider, having two major, adjacent stadia must seem such a waste of resources in a relatively small city.
Up until last weekend, the GAA’s approach to the use of its property was encapsulated in Rule 5.1 of its Official Guide: “All property…owned or controlled by units of the Association shall be used only for the purpose of or in connection with the playing of the games controlled by the Association…”
