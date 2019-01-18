The English Championship is to the Premier League what Puma is to adidas. Well regarded in its own right — at last count the third most-watched league in Europe — it will always exist in the shadow of its bigger brother, writes Brendan O'Brien.

Over 11,000,000 people clicked through the turnstiles to watch the Championship unfold in the 2016-17 season. That’s more than La Liga attracted in Spain. Or Italy’s Serie A, or Ligue 1 in France. Total revenues were calculated by Deloitte at £720m and the English Football League’s current TV deal equates to £90m a year, the bulk of it going to the second-tier clubs.

The Championship is awash with foreign players, managers and owners. 60% of Premier League clubs are in the hands of overseas investors, the figure for the Championship is 58%. It is ultra-competitive, clearly of an impressively high standard and yet it will always be a mere holding pen for those of vaulting ambition.