NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Squeaky bum time all the time

John Aldridge scores from the penalty spot during the Sean Cox Fundraising match at Aviva Stadium last night. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 12:00 AM

All eyes might be on Liverpool and Manchester because of the two horse nature of the Premier League title race but the also-rans from London could yet prove pivotal to the outcome.

Spurs have already done their bit. 

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

Sean Cox makes first public appearance since assault

Liverpool mourn the death of Tommy Smith, the ‘Anfield Iron’

Babb: Van Dijk reminds me of Paul McGrath

Sean Cox thanks supporters as he addresses public for first time since assault

KEYWORDS

Sean CoxLiverpoolFAISoccer

More in this Section

Late equaliser from St Patrick's Athletic denies Cork City victory

Tributes pour in for former Liverpool captain Tommy Smith

Francesco Molinari moves to the top of the Masters leaderboard

Mesut Ozil shares moving video of encounter with young blind fan

More by this author

Brian Barry-Murphy answers Rochdale’s SOS

Danes taken aback as football breaks out at Aviva

Things that go bump in the day

Mick McCarthy might be missing magic but he must make most of talent


Lifestyle

Gavin James: Tapping into our love of a pub sing-song

Dublin Will Show You How reminds us of all-too-real isolation

The big picture: Ruby Wax back on the road

Lindsay Woods: Alanis Morrisette gave confidence to so many questioning teenagers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »