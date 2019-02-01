From fighting off rivals for their jersey to fighting injury, the Six Nations championship is littered with internationals desperate to deliver.

Tadhg Beirne, Ireland

The recent knee injury picked up by Munster’s outstanding new signing could not have been worse-timed. In scintillating form, his Six Nations debut looked a certainty. It was only a question of whether he would start or feature off the bench.

At least he should be fit and available for selection from the Italian game onwards. Should that prove the case, then Joe Schmidt must be tempted to give him a run against Italy in Rome.