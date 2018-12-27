So here we are, the in-between days. The demilitarised zone between the turkey and the New Year bells is the essence of Christmas.

Not the helter-skelter whirl of shopping and socialising, nor the chestnuts-roasting boozy bonhomie part.

HIGH-FLYER: Celtic’s Emilio Izaguirre acrobatically attempts to control the ball as Aberdeen’s Shay Logan braces for impact during yesterday’s Scottish Premiership clash at Pittodrie Stadium. Celtic won 4-3. Picture: Ian Rutherford

This is the best bit, when all that is out of the way and it’s just a long, slow void without the pressures and obligations of the everyday, save for the familiar loose timetable of cold cuts, Lego assembly, and old movies.

Or at least it should be: Not all are fortunate enough to be able to absent themselves from life’s quotidian demands, so for all those engaged in essential emergency services — gardaí, nurses, newspaper sports desks and the like — we raise a stale mince pie in your honour.

For the rest of us, life has declared a truce and like the soldiers in the First World War we clamber out of the trenches with our tobacco tins and chocolate bars and kick a football, sing a verse of Silent Night and bid a hearty ‘Gute nacht!’, before we trudge back to our positions and start shooting each other again.

In these troubled times it feels like blessed relief to don the cosy onesie of indifference for a few days. With all the terrible things going on in the world, it’s not normally considered good manners to be lazily apathetic. One must pick a side these days: either you are on the side that thinks that western democracies are run by crack cadre of George Soros-controlled neo-liberal lizard-men or you hear the sound of marching jackboots in every Newstalk texter giving about political correctness gone mad.

To absent yourself from all of that for a few days is fundamentally what Christmas is for. Since the early pagan precursors to our yuletide festivities, mankind has always sought a midwinter cessation of mammoth-hunting or spear-chucking to sit around and watch old cave-paintings with loved ones.

There are those go still go on Twitter or watch the news during Christmas. There really is no need — it will all still be there on January 2: Brexit, the impending climate apocalypse, and the darts.

Actually, sport is the one thing that really keeps going through Christmas. Not just that, it raises itself to a manic level of activity. ‘Christmas is for football’ is Sky Sports’ marketing campaign and for once this is not hyperbole. The football fixture list is so cruelly intense that one struggles not to look at poor Harry Kane flogging himself through another festive 90 minutes and think of a Dickensian wretch, Tottenham’s Tiny Tim.

Rugby and racing too give plenty for the idle reveller to enjoy in the bleak midwinter. And you may have been one of those who shook off Christmas Day’s excesses yesterday with a 5k run, an icy swim, a poc fada competition, or a married versus singles soccer match.

It was the Victorians who gave us the idea of sport — watching it and doing it — as a leisure activity, and given that it was they too who created what we recognise as Christmas then it’s no wonder the two are intertwined.

READ MORE: Sport offering a mirror to society and its ills

That sport is given such eminent status during these gloriously unproductive days reflects this long-accepted notion that it is a thing apart from real life, a parallel fantasy universe unrelated to the struggles of the normal world, bringing only tidings of comfort and joy.

On BBC’s Newsnight programme last week, Emily Maitlis took a panel of worthies through some of the key moments of 2018. Among the wreckage of stories about Brexit, Trump’s America and environmental catastrophe, England’s run to the World Cup semi-final was mentioned as a rare moment when a deeply divided nation came together. The panel’s rueful conclusion was about how illusory that brief togetherness was, and how silly they were to have thought something as trivial as a football team could do anything to stop a country tearing itself apart.

And yet when one thinks through the big themes that we have been reading about in these pages this year it is hard to see sport a separate thing, an enclosed space of ruddy-cheeked good health away from the diseased body politic.

We’ve watched the ugly face of racism push itself back into the front row of English football; we’ve seen the fractures in Irish society brought on by modern economics writ large in GAA coverage, where few teams’ back stories are without references to rural struggles or rapid urbanisation.

We saw geopolitical strategies being played out in global sport: Russia’s World Cup power-play and the smoke and mirrors of their battle with anti-doping authorities; the image-laundering of feudal Arab states through football, motor racing, golf, or indeed anything happy and clappy enough to take the attention away from their domestic cruelties. We winced at the bone-shuddering carnage of professional rugby as it is driven by economic necessity to deliver bigger, better, faster, more.

I

t’s clear that when society sneezes, sport catches cold, but that doesn’t mean it can’t serve to purify and revive, like a good brisk walk after too much turkey and pudding. What the Newsnight panel didn’t see was that the togetherness experienced during the World Cup wasn’t a false thing, a silly season frivolity, but rather served to show how stupid and made-up all the real world divisions actually are. Raheem Sterling did the same when he called out the abuse he has suffered at the hands of rival fans and the media, deconstructing the groundless prejudices behind it for all to see.

Sport serves as a vital front in modern feminism’s battle against ancient inequalities, constantly challenging us to question how differently we treat our sons and daughters. The stories of Mullinalaghta and Gaoth Dobhair showed sport giving meaning to those places that relentless modernity deems to be without value. We were appalled at Der Spiegel’s revelations about the arrogance of football’s superclubs — we know that big business thinks it can do whatever it likes, but when it messes with sport we still call foul.

We rail against corruption and cheating in sport, even though we know it will always exist because we still believe it should be held to the 19th century morality of fair play and goodwill to all men from which it sprang.

When we see that sullied, well, it’s like being asked to work at Christmas, just wrong. Which is as good a point as any for me to sign off and get back to The Great Escape. Pretty sure Steve McQueen escapes this time.

A happy new year to all Examiner Sport readers.