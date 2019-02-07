Peter Jackson gets over the gain line, behind the headline...
The team Ireland sent to Murrayfield 40 years ago revolved around the smallest half-backs in the game, a cross-border pair of Test Lions in the making.
Colin Patterson measured 5ft5in — “minus the high heels” — and weighed in at a fraction more than 11 stone. His out-half that blustery spring afternoon, Tony Ward of Munster rugby and Limerick United FC fame, stood three inches taller but had been chiselled into the same low-gravity physique.
