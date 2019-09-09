Sideline generals must choose curve or swerve

To curve or to swerve — that is the question. A curve ball is not something Dublin are known for and given their last one in the 2017 All-Ireland final — Eoghan O’Gara’s inclusion — was unsuccessful it’s something Jim Gavin may be keen to avoid.

That being said, even if they were all hurling phenomenons, the examples of Walter Walsh (2012), Shane O’Donnell (’13) and Kieran Joyce (’14) as successful All-Ireland final replay bolters are too frequent to ignore. Indeed, Michael Fitzsimons was also the man of the match in the last football final replay three years ago having not started the first day out.

Dublin only made one and three changes in their 2015 and ’16 replays against Mayo respectively. Gavin usually doesn’t let his pride get in the way but he will have reviewed just how well 14 of his starting team performed as a unit the last day out. Yes, he could have been quicker on the sideline but with those 14 players Dublin held a four-point lead by the 53rd minute.

Injury concerns about John Small, Cian O’Sullivan and a lesser worry about Brian Fenton might mean Gavin’s hand is forced, though. Fast-tracked into the Dublin panel when he was halted at US pre-clearance in Dublin airport in late June, a start for Diarmuid Connolly would be the type of spinner Kerry would be forced to respect.

Now two months back in the set-up, he should be up to speed to begin a game even though Alan Brogan’s point that his return “goes against what Jim preaches about commitment” is well made. It could be argued that Dublin now find themselves in a similar situation to what Kerry found themselves in for their 2017 All-Ireland semi-final replay.

In the drawn game, it was Mayo who had pushed the envelope and like Kerry last Sunday week missed an abundance of first-half scoring chances. Back then, Kerry also had an outside chance of winning that affair with a late free but it was a game remembered for how Stephen Rochford’s Mayo had continued their run of tactical masterstrokes with Aidan O’Shea tagging Kieran Donaghy and Lee Keegan moving into the half-forward line.

In the replay, Éamonn Fitzmaurice chose to go with seven defenders, stationing Paul Murphy as sweeper and introducing Tom O’Sullivan and Jonathan Lyne as late changes. Jack Barry was another call up.

Fitzmaurice might have anticipated Mayo were going to fling another curve ball but they went with the same personnel as the first match, O’Shea continuing his tracking of Donaghy. Eight points down at half-time, Fitzmaurice jettisoned the sweeper but the damage was already done.

Fast forward two years and (depending on how you view it) it was ingenuity on Kerry’s part or inertia on Dublin’s that made a mockery of almost everyone’s pre-match assessments nine days ago. By drafting in Barry to give Kerry more of a foothold in the middle of the field, it was Peter Keane who showed more flexibility. Just as Gavin shouldn’t be persuaded to take a scalpel to his team, something as subtle as Killian Spillane or Jack Sherwood in for Gavin White would be appropriate.

Neither Gavin nor Keane will be listening to anyone outside their circles of trust. Gavin’s philosophy about taking what Kerry pundits say with “a pinch of salt”. Expect one or two former Dublin players to strike back this week but to this point it has been largely harmless stuff.

It says everything and little about the GAA’s announcement of teams now that the only thing trustworthy about the match programme line-ups is the 26 players and it’s in the squads that there could be more scope for each manager to make alterations.

There is an abundance of talent that could now join the replay party - Seán Bugler, Bernard Brogan, Eric Lowndes, O’Gara, Micheál Burns, James O’Donoghue and David Shaw.

After eight SFC games this summer and 36 these last five seasons, Dublin remain unbeaten. Kerry are without a Championship defeat in nine games themselves. In that regard, it is the purest final pairing possibly ever. They’ve done it under their own steam but there is no shortage of people believing they know what’s right for them, ourselves included.

