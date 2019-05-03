NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Scotland’s ancient warrior game plots course into the future

Hamish Myers (Strathglass) in a challenge with David MacLennan (Glen Urquhart) in the Macdonald Cup, at Blairbeg, Drumnadrochit.
By Paul Rouse
Friday, May 03, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Martin MacLean blows his whistle. He takes a step forward and throws the ball in the air. 

Two midfielders swing their camáns above their heads. Against the clash of timber the ball hits the ground. 

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

Two former Galway United players to make Championship debuts this weekend

‘We were all over the place’: Kerry captain hoping to secure immediate top-flight return

Diarmuid O'Connor misses out as Mayo make two changes for Championship opener

Seán Cleere to referee Cork v Tipperary again in Championship opener

KEYWORDS

ScotlandSportShinty

More in this Section

Can Best exit on ultimate high?

Ruby bids farewell in style after glorious career

Liverpool undone by Messi magic

Five pointers for the second leg

More by this author

Don’t panic and enjoy the white-knuckle ride

In leaps and bounds: The story of Tullamore Harriers’ success

How can FAI ensure blockbusting drama will have no sequel?

How was Delaney able to behave in this manner?


Lifestyle

A modern, funny rom-com? Could be a Long Shot

Ask Audrey: If roads were the same as the place they're named after, Dublin Hill would be full of langers

Meet the Cork designer with a grá for meaningful jewellery

When war meets art: Doris Salcedo on representing violence without violence

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »