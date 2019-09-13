Schmidt’s made Ireland what no predecessor could — consistent

In 2003’s summer, before the World Cup that autumn, Ireland travelled to Australia and onto the South Sea Islands for a three-game series. I didn’t get any minutes against the Wallabies and that sat as well as you’d expect.

A share of the frontliners went home after the test match. I travelled on, cranky and determined, with the remainder of the squad to Tonga and Samoa. David Humphreys wasn’t getting any armchair ride at ten all the way to the autumn.

Often times now, I don’t remember 16 days ago, but those games in Tonga and Samoa are like yesterday. Tonga, and its capital, Nuku’alofa, was way back there. They opened a new Friends café and tourist centre which served coffee and milk, hot chocolate and warm cookies. The absolute highlight of the week. The accommodation was as basic as basic was, the hotel was under reconstruction when we were there and the heat at night-time was oppressive.

I wasn’t one bit bothered.

I got 32 of the 40 points in the Samoa game but the abiding memory is of the two redheads, Jonny Bell and Anthony Horgan, suffering sunstroke. And Eric Miller actually crying on the pitch as a reult of physical exhaustion. All around the ground, umbrellas were up, protecting everyone from the sun. And we were scampering around like idiots.

I called a five-man lineout, Miller was in there and I told him to get out at the last moment. That was the final straw - he just broke down sobbing, delirious. Brian Lima busted Girvan Dempsey the same day, I don’t know how Girvan ever got up. At half-time fellas were touch and go whether they’d go back out for the second half.

Afterwards I took on fluids too quickly in an attempt to rehydrate and puked all over the swimming pool we were recovering in. Mad stuff.

Ireland, in terms of our logistical readiness, started to get its act together afterwards.

The squad for the 2019 event landed in Japan yesterday. It’s only 16 years on, but the difference in preparation, attitude and standards is of a scale of enormity that is hard to digest.

All these guys are modern-day, new generation athletes. Even at the 2007 World Cup in France, the likes of Denis Hickie, Donncha O’Callaghan, Denis Leamy, Shane Horgan, Brian O’Driscoll, Paul O’Connell and myself had all come from an AIL generation. We were more the outliers by the time 2011 came around, surrounded by these new freaks coming out of a reconstructed schools systems in Leinster and Ulster.

Imagine the flight on Wednesday to Japan had Wales won last Saturday’s final warm-up game in Dublin? That is not an enjoyable journey. These are big exams you prepare for, and if you can’t get it done when the Higher Level paper is put in front of you, insecurity spreads like a virus. It rattles you.

I remember the 2007 World Cup in France like yesterday. When you want to do something with a good group, it really means something. When you can’t, it hurts unbelievably.

This Ireland group has achieved a lot so they would want to make this World Cup count. So even in warm up, getting smashed by England and losing to Wales at home offers a sobering conclusion stepping aboard that flight: Lads, we have no realistic grounds of winning a World Cup here.

Now it’s all change. The whole spectre of past World Cups, of loss of form, of being spooked by 2007, is gone now because Ireland’s players got the result they needed. You could see boys were pumped last Saturday, from Kilcoyne to Murray and Sexton, to Kearney and Bundee Aki, across the board.

These guys were performing at test level. For their own internal processing going forward, it was critical. Another week in camp is a long time under the pump — especially with the Irish public’s capacity to lose perspective when these things happen.

It’s not a nice place to be.

It’s easier to say it now, but the week after the England game in Twickenham was horrendous. That was ‘Wow’. You wouldn’t be human if you weren’t affected by that.

With Gatland and Wales, they were thinking last weekend, we can do a number on these guys, with the bonus of screwing with their heads for Japan. Being depowered by a team in rugby is a very humbling experience. Soccer’s equivalent is being passed off the park.

You could see in the first 20 minutes there was nerves, but thereafter it was quite a commanding performance. Ireland winning collisions, winning scraps, being hungry, Ireland being Schmidt’s Ireland once more. Gatland can make ridiculous criticisms afterwards but Joe Schmidt has made Ireland what no predecessor could – consistent.

I’d be slightly confident, I really would. If we get down to a quarter-final, Schmidt’s game plan is based on cup rugby. Watch out, I am telling you.

Competition levels will be ratcheted up now. There’ll be good scrapping for places, and that is nearly always a positive. Perhaps not in terms of the key playmaker at ten, however. In 2011, I’d lost my place but then won it back in that World Cup. Was that a good thing for all concerned?

I don’t think that it was, or that it was handled very well. Those two people at out-half, those playmakers, need to know precisely where they stand and how the coach feels about them. Does he believe? Confidence in your key playmaker is absolutely crucial.

There’s three different ways for a coach of handling an outright duel for a starting position: A) You’re my No 1 and you’re my No 2; B) It’s a horses for courses approach to selection or, C) I am using ye both, so get over this thing of which of ye is better.

It’s really important that is communicated properly. At that time in my head I was thinking I was pushed out too soon, and Johnny was thinking am I in too soon, is this jersey mine or not?

So there is a curious upside to the Carbery pressure being off Johnny at the start of the tournament. It’s better for Johnny and hence better for the team. The added beauty of Joey is he can be introduced in several positions. When you see him on the sideline, Johnny doesn’t presume he is coming in at ten.

Sexton is 34 now, the same as I was in 2011. Age is a mindset. I didn’t feel any more vulnerable in 2011 than I did in 2007. Of course, it retards your physical recovery but for Johnny, for every Irish player, the World Cup is the only thing that matters in a player’s head. There is nothing after it. It doesn’t matter what comes after it. Nothing will or can compare.

If Ireland get it right, it lasts a lifetime.

If Joe is planning to use Johnny against Scotland and Japan, he has a two-week break to Samoa – he won’t figure in the Russia fixture.

An hour in each of the first two games, on top of the hour from last weekend, is a realistic set of minutes for Johnny to be looking at. These test games are absolutely brutal, it’s not realistic he plays 80 minutes. He won’t like me saying that but it’s a brilliant scenario for the Irish team if he can get a pair of one-hour slots and then some extra minutes against my old Samoan friends.

Rory Best is three years older than Johnny.

He got a nice send off in Dublin last Saturday. What’s more important is what he is still doing at 37, which is quite staggering.

At that age, it’s so difficult to repeatedly and consistently prepare yourself for test match rugby. For every time a supporter sees him locking down in the front row, he has undertaken an unmerciful amount of graft and grunt to put himself there. A remarkable thing.