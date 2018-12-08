Is there anyone left who actually believes Samcro remains a live possibility for the Champion Hurdle, asks Pate Keane

After finishing second by Bedrock at Down Royal on his reappearance, I wrote here that I could not picture him as the likely winner. Following a dismal effort in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle last Saturday one can almost conclude connections are wasting their time heading down this route.

Samcro has simply become frustrating. For most of last season he was a monster, repeatedly treating all opposition here at home with contempt.

Samcro (right) fails to deal with Bedrock as Down Royal last month.

He then went to Cheltenham and won the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle. But the first worrying signals, and I’ve written this before as well, as to just how good he really was began to flash that day.

Samcro did win comfortably, by two and three-quarter lengths but, at least to my eyes, was less than impressive.

Now you can argue the Ballymore form has worked out well, with the runner up, Black Op, and the third, Next Destination, going on to win subsequently.

That is the lazy man’s interpretation of the form, but it sometimes pays to delve a little deeper. There was, for instance, under ten lengths covering the first six home.

And so, while the second and third haven’t let the side down, the same cannot be said of the fourth, fifth and sixth.

The fourth, Scarpeta, has been well beaten three times, although taking a bad race comfortably enough at Clonmel on Thursday.

The fifth, Duc Des Genievres, has been hammered out the gate on two occasion, while the sixth, Vision Des Flos, has not won in five subsequent outings. Essentially, the suspicion is there wasn’t really much depth to the Ballymore heat.

Samcro returned from Cheltenham to move out of novice grade and into open company for the first time at the Punchestown festival, but took an uncharacteristic fall three from home. The contest was won by Supasundae and, when departing, Samcro was travelling well, but no better than main market rival, Melon, who also went at that flight.

When Samcro failed to cope with Bedrock at Down Royal on November 2, the writing was on the wall.

We know he was nowhere near tuned up for that test, but should still have been able to deal with a useful, but far from top-class, opponent.

What was most worrying was the tame-manner in which he succumbed, once taken on by the eventual winner.

The Fighting Fifth at Newcastle then was the race chosen to put things rights. There was very good word of Samcro’s well-being and he was reported to have come on a bundle fitness wise.

So strong was the confidence that he was a massive order in the market, usurping the dual champion hurdler, Buveur D’Air for favouritism.

Jack Kennedy, aboard Samcro, took his time early on and then gradually wound up the pace. I thought he rode a copybook race.

But Buveur D’Air, making his seasonal debut and after a wind operation, was galloping all over Samcro from before the third last.

Buveur D’Air crossed the line eight lengths clear of Samcro and that was after battering into the final flight.

I mean if Samcro is still a good horse then this display by Buveur D’Air has to be described as Istabraq-like.

What was so disappointing about Samcro was his lack of fight. It is no exaggeration to say that once Buveur D’Air arrived up to challenge he just gave up.

I suspect his performance left Gordon Elliott shell-shocked. There are photographs showing Elliott sportingly applauding Buveur D’Air back into the winner’s enclosure, but when he was interviewed on television, after the race, he looked as if he had seen a ghost!

There are plenty now who think Samcro should be immediately launched over fences, with a view to winning the 2020 Cheltenham Gold Cup. But the horse we saw at Newcastle is light years away from being a Gold Cup candidate.

EVEN an old cynic such as this scribbler was moved by that extraordinary win by Apple’s Jade in last Sunday’s Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

She hardly touched a twig, moved through the race like a dream and produced a spell-binding display of staying power to beat Supasundae by 20 lengths.

And then instantly it started, as expert after expert weighed in with suggestions to Gordon Elliott that he begin changing what has proved so successful with Apple’s Jade for so long.

The notion is she should be aimed at the Champion Hurdle, even though the overwhelming evidence is that two and a half miles is her ideal trip.

Indeed, she hasn’t run over two miles since the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle in 2016 when beaten a nose into second by the modest Irving.

But even more importantly is the fact Apple’s Jade is far better travelling right-handed, even if she has won plenty of times going in the ‘wrong’’ direction.

She made a brilliant return to action at Navan on November 11, trouncing Jezki by 11 lengths. But Apple’s Jade jumped to her right at several hurdles then and was able to get away with it in that league.

Horses are creatures of habit and if she did that in a Champion Hurdle, more likely than not, wouldn’t be mapped.

I READ somewhere this week someone describing Racing UK as “a stuffy British product’’ and, as a long-time subscriber, it is not a sentiment with which I would entirely disagree.

Recently Racing UK unveiled the team who will be fronting their Irish coverage, starting on January 1, and Matt Chapman is not among them.

“Thank God’’, I can almost hear people screaming, because Chapman is a broadcaster you either love or hate. I have to say I enjoy him and think he brightens up a day’s racing no end, especially when let loose on Irish racecourses.

He was at Fairyhouse last Sunday and it made for riveting viewing. Basically, Chapman will stick his microphone where others would fear to tread!

The racing was terrific and Chapman’s efforts added greatly to the entertainment. He took on Elliott and Michael O’Leary and anyone that was relevant.

But the highlight was when he was faced with getting an interview with Charles Byrnes, after that trainer’s Wonder Laish had landed a valuable handicap hurdle.

Apparently, the pair are far from bosom buddies, so there was a sense of expectation as to what might happen.

Chapman, undeterred, went for it, and Byrnes, to his great credit, played ball.

Both men emerged with reputation enhanced.