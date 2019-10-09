News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Sadlier’s honesty can help others on road to recovery

Sadlier’s honesty can help others on road to recovery
By Kieran Shannon

Sports Correspondent

Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Sometimes when someone comes out with a Big Reveal or a Hot Issue in a Big Interview promoting their New Book like Richie Sadlier did on The Late Late Show last Friday, there’s a chance that’s all the book could be reduced to. That you don’t want or need to know any more. That you don’t need to read on. That that’s all there is to it. That it was all covered there so you needn’t bother seeing what else is in between the book’s covers.

It would be a mistake to make that mistake with Sadlier. Recovering, his autobiography superbly and tightly co-written with Dion Fanning, is a compelling and ultimately uplifting read, about how a good-natured kid lost his way, in no small way because of how dark and awful aspects of Irish and football life could be, before committing to helping himself and then others.

Already, through his work in education and as a psychotherapist, Sadlier is playing his part in helping Ireland get to and become a better place. And with this book he might be doing his old sport quite a service too.

Sadlier’s account of his playing days at Millwall is another reminder of how warped and unhealthy an environment an English football dressing room and club in the nineties and noughties could be.

Not only was it an environment where boys couldn’t cry — though it would try its best to make them cry — they couldn’t even drink water in training under one manager because it “wasn’t a fucking holiday camp”.

Team-mates could be more judgemental and scathing than the club’s notorious fans. Every appearance on the treatment table was viewed with suspicion. Every time Sadlier gave the ball away, a veteran would mutter or utter an expletive, compounding and perpetuating the kid’s sense of uselessness.

I was the player everyone hated in the team no one liked.

In stark contrast in Irish set-ups under Brian Kerr and Noel O’Reilly, he thrived under their constant positivity and care.

Over time, Sadlier would encounter some warmth in his time at The Den. The physio was a constant friend as well as companion.

Ray Harford is depicted as a compassionate man and Mark McGhee as a manager committed to improving his players. But, as Sadlier outlines, the pervasive culture with its pathetic machismo was one he himself bought into “way too much”.

Sadlier’s honesty can help others on road to recovery

Irish readers in particular will be intrigued by another dressing room that Sadlier paints — the RTÉ studio. In a chapter rather sardonically titled The Football Men, Sadlier gives a nuanced yet typically candid account of how challenging a place it could be.

While Bill O’Herlihy was a Ray Harford-like figure, always genial and encouraging, and John Giles in the early years offered constant advice which was ultimately more helpful than interfering, Eamon Dunphy was a constant source of antagonism, be it over Pep, Wes, or John.

Like with most things in his life, Sadlier would learn ways to cope and even thrive, particularly when deciding he “didn’t care about being the respectful new recruit anymore”.

The last time he and Dunphy were in the same room, at a book launch, they avoided each other for the night.

We had plenty of practice by that stage.

It can be a cliché in reviewing books to describe a particular effort as astonishingly honest but that is what Recovering is.

Like other abuse victims like Dub Sub Confidential John Leonard, Sadlier does not detail what happened in that room when as a 14-year-old he went to be treated for back pain, probably because he doesn’t need to.

Everything else, the devastating consequences, are graphic enough.

READ MORE

Japan misstep stung, but Ireland may yet take down a big gun

He gives everything of himself here. His description of his father, another man who gave up alcohol in his 30s, and their relationship with all its complexity and twists, is particularly moving.

His mother and siblings also proper three-dimensional characters, fleshed out here in a way few sporting autobiographies achieve.

Perhaps the most arresting relationship though in reading this book is reconciling your previous public image of Sadlier with the character whose career and life is unravelling beyond control.

That for years the highly presentable man on the box whose photo byline and insightful columns you’d see every week in the paper, holding down responsible jobs like CEO of St Pat’s, was routinely wasted, out of his head on drink and drugs. Living a shallow life because of demons and issues buried so deep.

He and his book is all the more impressive for that journey and struggle. This book is not mere or more misery lit as has become increasingly common with sports books and particularly popular with those who dish out awards in that genre. Indeed it breaks with all kinds of conventions. In that space usually reserved for acknowledgements, Sadlier instead provides contact details of organisations like One in Four and the Samaritans to support people who had been impacted by similar issues as he had.

Sadlier has already been a worthwhile contributor to certain topics in Irish life, mainly our mental and sexual health. But with this book, he’s broadened and deepened the conversation some more.

The title of his book is Recovering, not Recovered; for Sadlier there is or no complacency. But there is now happiness, and through his story, he is not just an example but an inspiration for others needing or ready to start recovering.

READ MORE

Irate county footballers can learn plenty from Thunberg defiance

More on this topic

Hugo Lloris expected to miss rest of 2019 with dislocated elbowHugo Lloris expected to miss rest of 2019 with dislocated elbow

'When we are alone all we do is cry' - Jose Antonio Reyes's parents on son's tragic death'When we are alone all we do is cry' - Jose Antonio Reyes's parents on son's tragic death

McCarthy confident teenager Connolly could play part for Republic of IrelandMcCarthy confident teenager Connolly could play part for Republic of Ireland

Aston Villa ‘disgusted’ by racist chants aimed at playersAston Villa ‘disgusted’ by racist chants aimed at players


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Taylor upbeat about Maitland’s chances of facing JapanTaylor upbeat about Maitland’s chances of facing Japan

The Daily Donal Vlog: Exploring the historical city of HiroshimaThe Daily Donal Vlog: Exploring the historical city of Hiroshima

Andy Murray set for grand slam return at Australian OpenAndy Murray set for grand slam return at Australian Open

Ireland forwards itching to make amends for Japan loss against Samoa – EasterbyIreland forwards itching to make amends for Japan loss against Samoa – Easterby

More by this author

Japan misstep stung, but Ireland may yet take down a big gunJapan misstep stung, but Ireland may yet take down a big gun

Irate county footballers can learn plenty from Thunberg defianceIrate county footballers can learn plenty from Thunberg defiance

It’s time for football’s slumbering giants to awaken and help themselvesIt’s time for football’s slumbering giants to awaken and help themselves

Saturday won’t define ‘the greatest’ — there’s plenty of room for all of GAA’s finestSaturday won’t define ‘the greatest’ — there’s plenty of room for all of GAA’s finest


Lifestyle

This is a bit embarrassing but I have always gotten little blackheads and white bumps between my breasts. They’re tiny, and they’re not even red, but is there anything I can do about them? — Kate, Co. MayoSkin Nerd: I want to get something off my chest — cleavage spots

Poor old Luigi! The brother of Mario barely ever gets a mention — but he does get a mansion.GameTech: Scarily good fun in Luigi's mansion

Participants and organisers at dance classes in Cork Migrant Centre tell Ellie O’Byrne how it’s a win-win set-up for all concernedPutting their best foot forward - Migrants in Cork bonding through dance

Lisa Salmon speaks to Dr Sindhu Siddiqi about when you should get exhaustion checked out by your GP.A doctor reveals the 6 signs that could mean your tiredness is something much more serious

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »