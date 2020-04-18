News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ruby Walsh: Longing for a normal Sunday service to return

By Ruby Walsh

Racing Correspondent

Saturday, April 18, 2020 - 12:01 AM

So, it began March 27 and, on April 10, was extended to May 5.

Does that mean we have 16 days left or are we really going to have to wait for a vaccine against Covid-19 before life on this island kicks back into full flow after the lockdown? wonders Ruby Walsh.

Horse racing has continued behind closed door for economic and social reasons in Australia (above), and Ireland and the UK are ready to resume as soon as their respective governments give the go-ahead. Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images
Horse racing has continued behind closed door for economic and social reasons in Australia (above), and Ireland and the UK are ready to resume as soon as their respective governments give the go-ahead. Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

It is accepted that normality will not resume on the May 6 and that restrictions will be lifted slowly as the Government starts to roll a dice on which it does not know what the numbers are or if it will roll at all. 

But roll the dice it must.

Currently we don’t even have an actual government, but the party that led our last government is calling the shots with the backing of the other parties on all major financial and policy decisions. 

Funny when they are pulling together that they seem to be making the right calls.

One wonders if there could even be a future in that! Obviously not, but the point is that when everyone is pulling in the same direction decisions get made and we all move on with it.

By my maths, tomorrow will be the fourth Sunday of this current scenario and I don’t know why but Sundays seem to be the longest days. Is it a mental thing? I don’t think so.

All other days seem to have routine, be that for writing this article or prepping for Game On, doing some odd bits of work for Racing TV or a podcast.

Gillian has been home-schooling the girls and they have ponies to ride (lucky, I know) but midweek days and even Saturdays have routine. 

Spring cleaning, mowing grass, painting or gardening all get done through the week, but then you have Sunday.

You can’t say it’s a day of rest because I doubt the majority of us are working as hard or as fast as we usually do — but it still seems to be the day with no routine. 

There hasn’t been a social night out to recover from and there are no swimming galas, pony club events, or football matches to attend.

Imagination is required and, along with decision making, is something we are all doing each Sunday and which all the sporting organisations in this country are going to have to do soon.

READ MORE

Sports podcast: Sweden taking a different course on Covid-19, but GAA club following Croke Park

As a species we need to be entertained to keep our mental health in check. We need things to happen for us to talk about, to watch, scrutinise, anticipate, and ponder over. 

We have WhatsApp, FaceTime, and even Zoom to create gatherings whereby we can social distance yet still discuss. But we need new topics now.

We have been over our gardens, every series Netflix or Apple TV can put out, and relived as many great sporting occasions as we can. 

The news is constant and topical but is still sadly downbeat and doesn’t provide the break our minds need.

We need sport. 

In places like France and Germany they are aiming for early May restarts for racing. 

Japan, Hong Kong and Australia have continued to race behind closed doors for economic and social reasons, and Ireland and the UK are ready to resume as soon as their respective governments give them the go-ahead.

The PGA tour has announced plans to resume play in the USA behind closed doors from June 11 and one assumes the European Tour will follow suit. 

The Tour de France has been pushed back to August 29 - not cancelled, just postponed in an attempt to give the pro riders and teams a chance to compete and the thousands of French fans something to look forward to.

It is light at the end of a tunnel which could yet get longer - but at least the light has not been turned off.

Golf, cycling, and racing bodies are using their imaginations, looking for hope of resumption and ways to achieve it for the economics of their own games but also for their fans.

However, the GPA has warned its players to prepare for a “no championship” eventuality. 

The GAA held a remote Congress meeting this week to elect a committee to give them the power to make decisions for the next 12 weeks – well, that’s a layman’s take of what was going on!

I just hope as I write they don’t make any other big decisions right now. 

Cancelling everything is a big call, easily made but difficult to reverse. 

No-one saw this coming and no-one knows where it will go, but as the largest sporting body in this country, their decisions will be a benchmark for all swimming, athletic, soccer and equestrian clubs.

I understand the difficulties these bodies face, I know social distancing will be hard to enforce at underage events, but if the senior championship is simply cancelled, it doesn’t offer hope to others or to the fans who want something to look forward to.

We all have to use our imagination and look for ways in which, when the time comes, we can resume the ways of our world.

Big, decisive calls right now will only make the days longer. 

Patience and delays might just keep the lights shinning and give us all something to watch, debate and argue over on our Sunday afternoons. 

Eventually.

READ MORE

Liam Mackey on Norman Hunter: The show-stopper


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

More in this Section

Barry Hearn says PDC Home Tour is ‘going to be fun, not perfect’Barry Hearn says PDC Home Tour is ‘going to be fun, not perfect’

Scottish Open postponed as BMW International Open among events cancelledScottish Open postponed as BMW International Open among events cancelled

Norman Hunter dies aged 76Norman Hunter dies aged 76

No more international rugby in 2020 a “possibility” – Bill BeaumontNo more international rugby in 2020 a “possibility” – Bill Beaumont

More by this author

Ruby Walsh: So, what will things be like when incremental reverse kicks in?Ruby Walsh: So, what will things be like when incremental reverse kicks in?

Ruby Walsh: HRI face tricky task in rescheduling National Hunt programmeRuby Walsh: HRI face tricky task in rescheduling National Hunt programme

Ruby Walsh: Seeking positives and distractions from a big negativeRuby Walsh: Seeking positives and distractions from a big negative

Ruby Walsh: Thurles the unlikely hero in time of great uncertaintyRuby Walsh: Thurles the unlikely hero in time of great uncertainty


Lifestyle

Diarmuid Ó'Dálaigh, owner of Oaklodge Nursing Home, has been considering the strange aspects of the new normal.'Easing that awful burden': Nursing home owners and the new normal

Kya deLongchamps shows how interior design can offer a fascinating teaching moment for all ages.How to get the family involved in home decorating projects

Can you get top marks in our entertainment quiz? Let us know!Quick quiz: Test your entertainment knowledge with these 10 questions

Taking the gym to the nation, personal trainer Ray Lally challenges Daíthí Ó Sé to a 15-minute training session in a new RTÉ series. Brendan O'Brien reports.Work it out: Dáithí and Ray join forces to help get the nation moving

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »