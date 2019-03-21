Rice saga sees our rejection and their casual entitlement

As the future relationship of Ireland and Britain is battled over in the fraught anterooms of Westminster and Brussels, this week also saw an escalation in the real Anglo-Irish conflict of our time.

This, of course, is the ongoing struggle to shove as many Irish pop-culture references as possible into mainstream British light-entertainment.

While Eamonn Andrews and Terry Wogan are the movement’s spiritual forefathers, Father Ted can be said to have radicalised the current generation.