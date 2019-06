Head high tackles are what the GAA have been keen to crack down on this summer but the application of the rule regarding them over the weekend left a lot to be desired.

Three similar incidents occurred in Tullamore, Waterford and Ennis and yet only one red card was shown.

I’m not saying all three incidents merited red cards but Offaly’s Conor Mahon was the only player dismissed after Liam Gordon had spoken to his assistant Seán Cleere.