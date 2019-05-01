NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Rain will suit Bellshill, but Photo clearly the one to beat

By Ruby Walsh

Racing Correspondent

Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 12:00 AM

I don’t understand the betting for today’s feature race, the Punchestown Gold Cup. 

There is no doubt in my mind that Al Boum Photo, who is rated a pound ahead of Kemboy, should be favourite. 

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

KEYWORDS

Punchestown Gold CupPunchestown FestivalHorse Racing

More in this Section

Judd Trump in complete control against Stephen Maguire

5 things we learned from Tottenham’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Ajax

‘I felt his soul departed at that moment’: Remembering Ayrton Senna 25 years later

Wales head coach Warren Gatland ‘sick of reading’ Shaun Edwards speculation

More by this author

Dream can cap great season with another win

Voix Du Reve primed for Ryanair take-off

Breaken can get the weekend off to a flyer

Great week for the stable, but a funny one for me


Lifestyle

New releases on Netflix and Amazon Prime in May

GameTech: A Plague Tale Innocence is a game that impresses

Catherine Grieves: The woman who chooses the music for Killing Eve

Thinking of hiring a cleaner? Here’s what you need to know

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »