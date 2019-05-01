Rain will suit Bellshill, but Photo clearly the one to beat

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
Racing Correspondent
I don’t understand the betting for today’s feature race, the Punchestown Gold Cup.
There is no doubt in my mind that Al Boum Photo, who is rated a pound ahead of Kemboy, should be favourite.
