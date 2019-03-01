Four years on and the decision by the International Cricket Council to cut the number of teams for their blue-chip World Cup from 14 to 10 still manages to induce a volume of bile that shows no sign of abating.

And the stench from that betrayal will reach toxic levels this summer when the showpieces plough ahead in England and Wales, while nations like Ireland — who have given the tournament some of its best moments in modern times — now on the outside looking in.

Defeats of Pakistan, England and the West Indies ultimately counted for little within the game’s political boundaries and the disillusioned words of Ireland captain William Porterfield on hearing the original decision back in 2015 still strike a chord.