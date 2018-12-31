The new year begins officially in a few hours, as you know. 2019, eh? Did we ever think we’d see the day, etc etc, writes Michael Moynihan.
Over the holidays I was asked what we could expect from the next 12 months in sport, a question I repeat here, though without the ‘well, smarty-pants’ prefix I heard when the matter was first raised.
First things first: I don’t know who’ll win the All-Ireland, or the Premier League, or the Grand National. There are plenty of people to advise you on those matters, and feel free to share their nuggets of wisdom when you get them.
Not a member yet? Register here