News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Passion-killing: A murder most foul

Passion-killing: A murder most foul
Wesley celebrates after opening the scoring for Aston Villa in last night’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Villa Park. Picture: Nick Potts/PA
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Friday, August 23, 2019 - 11:45 PM

“So what do you make of VAR?” the guy behind the counter in my local garage asked the customer in front of me in the queue.

The question was posed in a casual, off-hand manner, like he was just making a bit of idle talk to lubricate a routine transaction for petrol and paper. The customer’s reaction was anything but relaxed, however, as he promptly erupted into a savage and prolonged denunciation of VAR, the new rules, football’s powers-that-be and how the grand old game was going to the dogs.

Except he put it a bit more colourfully than that. When he’d finally stomped off, still muttering darkly to himself, the shopkeeper surrendered to a hearty chuckle.

“Man City fan,” he said, as if an explanation was really required, adding with a smirk, “and it couldn’t happen to a better team”. Which, though he clearly didn’t mean it that way, is probably only the literal truth in the context of the current Premier League.

Not that he himself was a Spurs supporter, he hastened to assure me. It’s just that he couldn’t resist the temptation to wind up a City man, further evidence of a changing of the guard. Once upon a time, not so very long ago, ABU was the order of the day in English football. Now it’s ABC. Poor United – they can’t even claim the gong for being the most despised team in Manchester anymore.

So it wasn’t just Tottenham fans who took great delight in seeing that Gabriel Jesus’ ‘winner’ disallowed last Saturday, although having witnessed history repeat itself – “the first time as tragedy, the second time as VARce” as one wit put it - they were the ones happy to take schadenfreude to a new (decibel) level by serenading the technology to the skies.

Mischievously, Gary Neville even went a little bit further, suggesting that VAR had been Spurs’ best player in a game in which City had been utterly dominant everywhere but, at the bitter end, on the scoreboard. One presumes it’s only a matter of time, therefore, before we see patrons turning up at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium with the name VAR and the number 12 proudly emblazoned on the backs of their shirts.

Of course, the glaring irony in all this is that, strictly speaking, the all-seeing eye of the camera was not the reason why City’s stoppage-time goal celebrations were stopped in their tracks. Without the rule change which forbids any kind of contact between ball and arm in the build-up to or scoring of a goal, there would have nothing for VAR to see here, let’s all move along now, please.

READ MORE

Garda Keith Harrison fails in bid to quash Disclosures Tribunal's findings against him

But between the strict implementation of a brutally unforgiving new diktat and the technology’s ability to spot an ant offside on a blade of grass, a perfect storm of controversy was created at the Etihad. One consequence has been a surge in the criticism of VAR as a “passion-killer”, for players and fans alike, the concern being that both will become increasingly reluctant to celebrate a goal for fear that their jubilation will soon be made to die in their throats.

To which I can only say: welcome to the world of Irish football everyone, nice of you to finally catch up.

Long before Thierry Henry single handedly – or, to be more accurate, double-handedly – made his own compelling case for VAR, Irish football supporters had grown accustomed to controlling their emotions when we ‘scored’ a goal, so often had we seen our celebrations wiped out by frankly grotesque decisions on the part of the officials on the ground, especially away from home.

Like the bould Sting and his Tantric sex, the Green Army learned to master the discipline of holding back, as it were, their first impulse on seeing the ball hit the back of the opposition net being, not to give vent to joy unconfined, but rather, trembling with apprehension, to turn as one to the linesman to see, with a grim, heart-shredding inevitability, that he was slowly hoisting a flag in the air.

And if not him, then the ref would be odds-on to intervene, furiously blowing his whistle and waving a finger in the general direction of some perceived infringement, the nature of which would never be known to anyone, perhaps not even himself. And if you think I’m exaggerating, just ask Eoin Hand.

The other hand, the one of Gaul, was merely all that stuff taken to its illogical conclusion and - in common with the countless other miscarriages of justice across the whole history of football which have conspired to deny teams goals and cups and titles and promotions - remains the great, unanswerable argument in favour of today’s appliance of science.

There’s room for improvement, of course, especially in a reduction in the time it takes to reach a definitive decision – essentially, the ambition should be to get back to the good old/bad old days when goal celebrations, such as painfully outlined above, would be wiped out in a matter of a few seconds, much to the glee of opposition supporters and the mortification of the scorer who had managed to complete his spectacular triple somersault before the truth finally dawned.

Passion-killing is never nice but it’s nothing new in football. What’s important is that the motive for the killing is legitimate.

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Serious questions for Siri on contracts, workSerious questions for Siri on contracts, work

Doughnut store makes a lot of dough — €42k a dayDoughnut store makes a lot of dough — €42k a day

Dayna Finn goes from the court to CrokerDayna Finn goes from the court to Croker

More in this Section

Oxlade-Chamberlain extends Liverpool dealOxlade-Chamberlain extends Liverpool deal

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova to meet in US Open first roundSerena Williams and Maria Sharapova to meet in US Open first round

Maurizio Sarri to miss Juventus’ first two matches as he recovers from illnessMaurizio Sarri to miss Juventus’ first two matches as he recovers from illness

Liverpool shelve redevelopment plans of AnfieldLiverpool shelve redevelopment plans of Anfield

More by this author

The more things change, the more they stay the same; provisional squad announcedThe more things change, the more they stay the same; provisional squad announced

It's looking a lot like same againIt's looking a lot like same again

I’ve a good feeling about this year, says Sean MaguireI’ve a good feeling about this year, says Sean Maguire

Looks like game over but City must believe it’s game onLooks like game over but City must believe it’s game on


Lifestyle

A parent coach says parents are often the best judge of how to care for their baby – and explains how they can learn to have faith in their intuition.Ask an expert: How can I know what’s best for my baby?

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 23, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Romantic florals to 1970s chic, fun femininity to gothic grunge —we showcase the top autumn/winter looks at Brown Thomas, with a focus on the most exciting and diverse designer labels.Coming at you: The top autumn/winter looks at Brown Thomas

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »