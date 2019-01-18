NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
RONAN O'GARA: Old-school values still vital in Ireland’s World Cup plans

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 12:00 PM
By Ronan O'Gara

Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad for the first two rounds of the Six Nations is not the sort of thing, if one is being realistic, that you can sugarcoat or take the glass-half-full view if you’re not included, writes Ronan O'Gara.

There are 17 backs included in a squad of 39, which will be trimmed by six for the World Cup. The portents are not good for the likes of Rory Scannell, who was involved in the camp over Christmas. This isn’t a November series, so there’s no lower tier nation to be feeding new lads into.

Anyone involved at this stage and heading to camp in Portugal next week is either a proper World Cup candidate or somebody Joe and the management want to take a more forensic look at. Jack Carty is next man in at 10 after the two frontliners. That’s less of a curiosity case than Tom Farrell or Caolan Blade might be. I am disappointed not to see Rory Scannell in there, but happy that current form is being rewarded with Connacht centre Farrell. He has been very good, and to do what he did to Arno Botha with that rip for the try in the Sportsground earlier this month is rare enough at this level.

