Now that the dust has settled the clear up can begin

It’s one of the most famous lines from Father Ted: the money was just resting in my account. But at least Father Ted knew how many accounts he had.

In the cacophony of evidence given by FAI officials at the recent Oireachtas committee hearings, honorary treasurer Eddie Murray’s understanding that the FAI had only one bank account and not 24, was a moment that encapsulated what the last number of weeks has been all about.

Murray genuinely believed that the FAI had a sole bank account. He was not in any way trying to mislead the Oireachtas Committee. He simply appeared not to know.