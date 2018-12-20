© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
Not a member yet? Register here
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Stephen Jones and Jonathan Humphreys to join Pivac’s Wales backroom team
Dundalk welcome Sligo; Cork City face St Pat's as 2019 fixtures announced
Jim Gavin agrees extension to remain Dublin boss until 2021
Here's what was chosen as Ireland's favourite sport in 2018
More by this author
Us earthbound, stay-at-home types can only watch on, puzzled and amused by adventurer Jim McGuinness
Finding a heartbeat in rural isolation and urban alienation
Gaelic football can learn from the way catenaccio was prised open
Men of honour like Coleman need real vision from the FAI
Lifestyle
This is why Rachel McAdams wearing a breast pump on a photo shoot is so incredible
How to know when your cold is something more serious
Why Brussels sprouts are for life, not just for Christmas
Emily Blunt says having children can affect your confidence: Is she right?
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job