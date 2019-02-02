At the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta tomorrow night, we will be treated to the kind of fitting postscript that only American sport — and maybe horse racing — delivers.

Often, at these landmark moments of sporting celebration, some sweaty young grunt who simply executed the process takes centre stage. But in the customary powerful, emotional finale to the Super Bowl, instead a man who holds the dreams of millions in his hands will hold the symbol of those dreams in his hands.

Tomorrow night, in the most honest spectacle of the sporting year, either Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, or Stan Kroenke, owner of the LA Rams, will lift the Vince Lombardi trophy, as America is afforded the opportunity to venerate the most influential men of all.