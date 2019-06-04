Munster SHC remains the bee’s knees

Of all the ridiculous, knee-jerk comments made about the Munster SHC this year, suggesting Waterford should be relegated instead of Carlow has to top them.

The Leinster SHC looks set to finish on a high with the four teams vying for the three qualifying spots, but on Sunday, Carlow all but bowed out following their 12-point home loss to Dublin, who played most of the game with 14 men.

Beat Wexford away this weekend and Carlow could avoid the drop, but it’s next to inevitable that they will fall.