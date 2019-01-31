Wexford hurler Paul Morris believes they are unfairly singled out for using a sweeper, claiming there are a number of counties who operate far more negatively, writes Eoghan Cormican.

Paul Morris.

Kevin Foley was deployed as the Wexford sweeper during last Sunday’s league defeat to Limerick, this seventh defender leaving the Wexford attack outnumbered at the other end of the field.

But as Model County boss Davy Fitzgerald correctly pointed out after the game, the consistent withdrawal of the Limerick half-forward line back inside their own half meant the All-Ireland champions often had far fewer players in attack by comparison with Wexford.

Lazy analysis, according to Morris, has seen Wexford incorrectly labelled a negative team.

“Playing a sweeper, at times, is negative, but if you actually look at the games and look at the way we attack, we sometimes have two half-backs and two midfielders up there.

You actually end up with too many bodies up front, at times. I don’t think it’s any way negative whatsoever,” insisted the Wexford forward.

“If you look at some of the top teams, the Limericks, the Galways, they pull their half-forward line into their own half and their full-forward line.

"They’ll end up with 13 men behind the ball sometimes. Whereas we very rarely have 13 players behind the ball.

“It has got a lot to do with not analysing the games and looking at them properly for what they are. It’s just like [analysts] see a sweeper and it’s seen as negative.

"And that’s not the case if you really analyse and look at how we play compared to other teams.

"Derek McGrath highlighted that a number of times on The Sunday Game in terms of how Galway play and how they pull players back the field.”

Despite criticism of their system, Morris doesn’t see any need for Wexford to drastically change their style.

“Little tweaks and changes here and there to keep it fresh, but nothing majorly different. At the end of the day, it’s the players who are the ones going out on the field, you can’t expect Davy to do it. It’s out of his hands. It’s in our control and once you bring the right attitude and application to games, tactics and different things like that should happen for you.”

Having reached the last two league semi-finals, as well as the 2017 Leinster final, the next step for Wexford is to get their hands on silverware.

“Like any sportsman, your goal is to win trophies. But we don’t go out and say, ‘We’re going to win the All-Ireland this year’.

"It is a process and we have to take the league for what it is and we have to broaden our panel in the league.

"We’re going to have to find a consistent level of performance to put us in good stead coming into the championship.

“We’ll take it game-by-game. If you start thinking ahead and looking at getting up steps, lifting cups, winning medals, it’s probably not going to happen if you think that far. Obviously, you want to get results. Results breed confidence in the panel.”