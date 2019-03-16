NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

LIAM MACKEY: Mick McCarthy might be missing magic but he must make most of talent

Saturday, March 16, 2019 - 05:50 AM
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

As The Who once put it: meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

It hasn’t taken long to adjust to Mick McCarthy’s second coming as Ireland manager. He might be older and wiser but, for the journalists who have also been here before, reacquaintance with his characteristic blend of wit, candour and withering blasts of exasperation — all delivered in the unmistakable accent which has launched a thousand imitators — can make it seem like he hasn’t been away at all.

The worry ahead of his one-shot European Championship campaign, however, is that when you look at the player options available to him, it’s as if Martin O’Neill hasn’t gone away either.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

How Matt Doherty flicked the switch to become Premier League class

David Beckham’s Inter Miami set to play first two seasons in Fort Lauderdale

'Am I as green as I am cabbage-looking?': Mick McCarthy won't underestimate Gibraltar

Valery signs new long-term Southampton contract

Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Tadhg Beirne must outpoach Welsh poachers

Rory Best: 'We are a handful for any team in the world'

Joe Schmidt’s special bond with the Six Nations

Ireland want to finish in way they wished they’d started

More by this author

As VAR as the eye can see

A manager’s gotta do what a manager’s gotta do

Liverpool enter the Theatre of Dreams and nightmares

In search of the Holy Grail - A match programme from 1929


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Lifestyle

Album review: Dido - Still on My Mind

Tee up a tea treat for two at the best locations this Mother's Day

Trend of the week: Paisley - boho’s favourite floral motif

As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer’s style hits and misses

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »