As The Who once put it: meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

It hasn’t taken long to adjust to Mick McCarthy’s second coming as Ireland manager. He might be older and wiser but, for the journalists who have also been here before, reacquaintance with his characteristic blend of wit, candour and withering blasts of exasperation — all delivered in the unmistakable accent which has launched a thousand imitators — can make it seem like he hasn’t been away at all.

The worry ahead of his one-shot European Championship campaign, however, is that when you look at the player options available to him, it’s as if Martin O’Neill hasn’t gone away either.