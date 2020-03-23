Michael Moynihan: There will be no bowing down

Last week I wrote here about Camus and La Peste — The Plague — in an effort to stiffen up the sinews, etc, writes Michael Moynihan.

Apologies to the reader who felt it was a little close to the bone given the circumstances: That wasn’t the intention.

The sports link was tenuous, I’ll grant you that, but the lesson from The Plague was on the nose. There will be no bowing down.

There will be changes, however.

An experience like the one we’re living through is bound to leave a mark.

Earlier this week I was reminded, however (is this story going to be another downer? — sundry readers), of another apposite comment in challenging times.

They say that while waiting for John F Kennedy’s remains to be flown into Washington back in 1963, the columnist Mary McGrory turned to a distant relative of mine, Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, and said: “Pat, we’ll never laugh again.”

“Ah, Mary, we will,” said Moynihan. “But we’ll never be young again.”

A Moynihan is never wrong — exhibit A, the

picture accompanying this article — but we’ll tweak his line, good as it was.

We’ll never take anything for granted again.

The occasional complaint about a player, the discomfort of a long wait at half-time: Forgotten.

The waffling of a talking head on the advanced mark, VAR, crooked put-ins: Cherished.

The smell of the newly-cut grass: Bottled and stored and treasured forever.

This will end, make no mistake about it, but while it goes on there’s much to appreciate in the efforts of sportspeople of all stripes, whether it’s GAA clubs trying to help the isolated and elderly all over the country, or Patrick Horgan tormenting us all on social media by setting up hurling skill challenges that everyone can do as long as there isn’t a camera in sight.

There are plenty of others stepping up to do what they can — the likes of Gary

Neville, Roman Abramovich and Wilfried Zaha making investment properties available to NHS staff is a fine example of a growing trend.

Still, the fact that stadia in this country are being made available to the HSE for drive-through virus tests — ahead of what is expected to be a sharp spike in the number of cases — is a gesture so laden with symbolism as to be almost over-the-top.

The venues of vivid dream and disappointment, remade into the very centre of the fight against the disease?

A novelist wouldn’t see those few pages survive to the second draft, yet here it is in fact, not fiction.

Those drive-through tests are necessary but also an indicator that the toughest times are still ahead, which is a grim prospect this unusual Monday morning, but consider what we have coped with so far.

If you hopped in a time machine and went back a few weeks, you’d laugh at the prospect that we would have come through this much of a lockdown — through any part of a lockdown, come to that— yet here we are.

Perhaps we could look at the lockdown like a block of training: Two weeks done, more to go.

A good coach would provide greater clarity on when the training will move from the drudgery of physical work to using the ball on the field, obviously, but we can’t have everything.

Remember, though, we are no mean people.

None of us wished for this, but if this is to be the trial of our time, the test of our temper, then so be it.

As a child I met old men who in their time stood out against those who came to burn our cities to the ground.

They as children had met old men and women who had survived the Famine. That’s the heritage we draw on.

The message remains the same: there will be no bowing down.