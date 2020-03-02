News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Michael Moynihan: Irving Berlin and the ideas factory

By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Monday, March 02, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Many thanks to the reader who told me during the week that he ‘admired my anecdotes’.

I’m only sorry I didn’t respond in my best Kenneth Williams voice, if not nostrils, but l’esprit de l’escalier is a cross we must all bear. If the same man had asked where I got my column ideas from, however, for once I had an answer.

The traditional riposte here is along the lines of the Irving Berlin urban legend: There was a suggestion in the old days that the man credited with White Christmas and many other classics didn’t actually write them, but relied on a couple of musical geniuses he kept chained up in his attic to do the heavy lifting.

I don’t have any such facility to hand, principally because the roof beams are so low in the attic that it would be unfair to expect anyone to compose 1,200 words of sparkling wit up there.

Or even 1,200 words of cliched obviousness.

I do have a notebook that I sometimes scribble column ideas in, though, and after my brief encounter earlier in the week I had a look to see if I could strip-mine some inspiration from it. To my surprise I had some raw materials. Very raw.

Here’s a raw transcript, with my annotations in the brackets following.

Note 1: J. Burrow — hand size low? 9 compare to others 10 and one quarter — hurling/rugby — is Trump NO — but BENCH.

As far as I can make out, this relates to a prospective NFL quarter-back, Joe Burrow, whose hand size is now seen as a potential disadvantage, given some other quarter-backs have hands an inch and a quarter bigger than his. I abandoned this early on as a column idea because a) what could I compare it to, my own micro paws? b) I’d have to measure other people’s hands, which sounds creepy c) most people would ask who Joe Burrow is in the first place. Or Johnny Bench, also mentioned, who could hold seven baseballs in one hand.)

Note 2: WR release on TG: reported? Who? Numbers numbers numbers. Backlash prepared.

This note relates to a press release from World Rugby about a meeting to discuss transgender issues in that sport ‘going forward’, as the saying goes. This area is one which has the potential to detonate in all sports, so my reason for putting it to one side relates to a) one column segment being insufficient to address everything b) the anticipation of a howling mob reacting to anything that’s written.

One for a bigger space, and a later date, preferably the day before a three-week holiday.

Note 3: Butter big Milk Pizza bases x 2 Dark chocolate digestives McVitie’s only HAND SANITISERS X 8 PLUS TOILET ROLL ’24’

Self-explanatory, non-column-related note.

Note 4: handshakes, GG, happy Christmas, corona-corona lurking in background still, foreseeable.

This note relates to the columnist’s nightmare, the decent idea which is overtaken by events. On Monday it struck me that the traditional pre-game meeting of opponents — across most sports — might have to be shelved temporarily, because with the coronavirus ‘lurking in the background,’ the health authorities could try to cut out all unnecessary handshakes. It was a strong possibility until the church banned the sign of peace later in the week. Ah well.

Further clarification: The ‘GG’ refers to the shock revelation this week that some members of a certain GAA club’s U11 side do not say ‘good game’ when shaking hands with opponents after matches but abbreviate the greeting to ‘GG’. The scamps.

Note 5: Congress — smoke filled rooms and backstairs politicking, diary of a Congress naif.

This one was hot on the heels of the banned handshake, based on the fact that the annual GAA Congress has a high recognition factor among sports readers, readers who might appreciate a light-hearted expose of its machinations and masterstrokes.

Then I realised a) I wasn’t going to Congress b) I didn’t want to go to Congress and c) I didn’t want to imagine what the backstairs politicking might actually be like.

Note 6: Ask the two lads in the attic

So I did.

