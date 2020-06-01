Michael Moynihan: A pandemic can’t stop the debate over fixture formats continuing

Is anything really new?

Apologies in advance for giong so deep on a Bank Holiday Monday, when you’re probably blaming the weekend’s sun for the headache (and I believe you).

My reason for raising such an existential question is the slow seep of information about sports returning to action in the States, and specifically professional basketball.

The lockdown came just as the NBA season was sharpening up, which means head honcho Adam Silver is canvassing opinions as to the best format for concluding the season.

Their options? This was reported by The Ringer: “General managers were surveyed about a “play-offs-plus” format — either a play-in tournament between the bubble teams to determine the final seeds in the play-offs, or a World Cup–style group stage, which would replace the end of the regular season and the first round of the play-offs with a round-robin format.”

To which there is only one obvious question.

Did Silver or any of his colleagues think to ring anyone involved in the GAA about the alphabet soup of formats and championships?

Surely the obvious person to call would be a beleaguered county secretary juggling intermediate hurling and junior football championships being held up by a single inconvenient dual player?

I note there is no reference above to the last refuge of the format-addicted scoundrel: The much-discussed “Champions league” format, though when Silver reads this column I confidently predict a sudden breakthrough along approved “four groups of eight or eight groups of four” channels.

This was not the only intersection of American sports rule books and GAA culture in the last week.

NFL officials were making a good deal of noise about an innovative appointment they’d made — Perry Fewell is now the NFL’s senior vice-president of officiating administration.

What makes Fewell different is that he has been a defence coach for NFL teams like the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants, and the appointment is seen as ground-breaking — getting someone so familiar with the elite game to go over to the side of the officials, etc.

There was a time in Gaelic games, though, when the referee handling an All-Ireland football final might be playing in the All-Ireland football final himself the following year.

Peter McDermott, an All-Ireland medallist with Meath in 1949 when the Royals beat Cavan, was the referee for the 1953 All-Ireland final between Kerry and Armagh — and then played in the 1954 final himself when Meath beat Kerry.

It tells you how things have changed that McDermott was acceptable as a referee for Kerry one year and as an opponent for Kerry 12 months later.

The NBA’s Adam Silver might want to note something else in McDermott’s CV: In the early 50s he doubled up at times as county board secretary. If Silver were a top professional referee as well as a leading scorer for the Golden State Warriors he might be approaching McDermott’s productivity.

It’s not too late, Adam.