News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Michael Moynihan: 30 reasons why 1990 is the nostalgia default

Michael Moynihan: 30 reasons why 1990 is the nostalgia default
Players watch a high ball dropping in to the square during the Senior Football Club Challenge match between Listry and Dromid Pearses at Listry GAA club in Listry, Kerry. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Monday, July 06, 2020 - 12:00 AM

As everything opens up again, little by little, a question: what happens to our lockdown obsessions?

By obsessions I have one target in mind: the year 1990. It seems to be the year/season/game-producer that anchors the nostalgia industry, but for how much longer? And what it is it about that year?

It was 30 years ago, so . . .

1. It’s the perfect length of time because if you’re conscious of what you were doing at the time, then chances are you look back fondly. Mind you, in comparison with 2020 even 1845 would look good.

2. Is it one of the last years you could say Ireland was simultaneously pretty insular and beginning to look beyond in terms of sport?

3. The World Cup. Of course.

4. The irony is that games in the tournament were terrible — also an ‘of course’ — but it was an extraordinary summer here.

5. The monoculture which existed then meant that tournament was a shared experience in Ireland to an extent that’s unthinkable now.

6. Eamon Dunphy was able to generate a parallel narrative about the Irish team, which gave the summer a whole other texture.

7. Added texture is also provided by the quality of those eighties highlight reels. Those vivid colours on screen make the memories all the sharper.

8. And the ball easier to track, let’s be honest.

9. That World Cup was a feelgood story for the country. No small matter after the eighties and no small part of its longevity in the national memory.

10. There was no shortage of political activity that year — the Eastern Bloc was dissolving, for instance — but can any Irish person say hand on heart that the increasing democratisation of Poland is a 1990 stand-out?

11. On reflection, given the number of Poles living here now, the answer to no. 10 must be quite a few.

12. All the nostalgia shows offer glimpses of a mulleted population: comfort viewing for a country with barbershops slowly reopening.

13. And of course, none of those mullets were remotely ironic.

14. The remoteness of the sportspeople. Distance equals glamour, millennials.

15. The musical accompaniment that summer was memorable, too: the Three Tenors, remember?

16. It may have been the last summer a manager said something remotely interesting before a high-profile GAA game.

17. All forgiven now, Babs.

18. In GAA terms 1990 was something of a hinge: in a couple of cases players who had begun in the eighties were still playing in the 21st century.

19. Aside: in tennis terms it was less than memorable, something I note in the BBC’s Wimbledon reruns. For instance, can you name the runner-up in the women’s singles that year? (No prizes for correct answers.)

20. The sportswear is . . . can we tease this out and admit that for every beautiful Germany World Cup top there are some horror shows? Two words: shell suits.

21. The Argentina gear that tournament was class, I’ll give you that.

22. The GAA jersey was morphing into the current model, but there’s a strong pull towards those primary colours, largely unspoiled by advertisers’ logos.

23. A personal highlight? The Cameroon player Mbouh Mbouh: so bad they booked him twice.

24. Paul Gascoigne. Looking back now an intervention was needed.

25. It was the beginning of soccer’s re-explosion in Britain after the grimness of the eighties, so the year functions as a hinge there too.

26. Teddy McCarthy. Just for the sheer outrageousness, the dazzle of the achievement: two senior All-Ireland medals in a fortnight.

27. For Cork people the year can’t be discussed without reference to the Double. So there’s that.

28. Larry.

29. Of course, those commissioning the nostalgia shows are of an age to remember 1990 well. It could just be that simple.

30. Still, it’s just distant enough to remember, and now it’s remote enough to forget.

Farewell, shiny shell suits. Thanks for helping us through.

Who's actually in charge?

Michael Moynihan: 30 reasons why 1990 is the nostalgia default
Uachtarán Chumann Lúthcleas John Horan, during the GAA fixtures press conference at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
I’m fond of wondering what would happen if an idle barrister got his hands on the GAA rule book. (Not aloud, of course, I don’t like to scare people away from me on the bus. Whenever I get back on a bus.) The last week or so has changed my mind, though. We’ve had a couple of examples of u-turns and flexible thinking that, well . ..

First there was an announcement that Croke Park wouldn’t be punishing inter-county teams that were training surreptitiously, though President John Horan encouraged people to “call them out” if teams were doing so.

Then there was another announcement that Croke Park would, in fact, be punishing teams etc. etc.

The body which represents players on those inter-county teams, the GPA, appealed for the player insurance scheme to cover such inter-county training sessions even though it noted simultaneously those sessions should not be taking place.

With me so far?

The GPA added that it was the role of county boards “to ensure that these training sessions are not sanctioned prior to the agreed dates”.

Which crystallises the issue for the GAA neatly. It’s not an accountability problem. It’s a responsibility problem.

Croke Park acknowledges there’s a problem and the GPA acknowledges there’s a problem, but pointing at county boards as the people who should resolve that problem isn’t a solution. How can it be, when some of those boards are facilitating people in creating the problem in the first place?

That’s why I’ve gone off the idea of a barrister. I’d be more interested in a constitutional specialist having a look at who exactly bears the responsibility for executive action here. Division of powers, authority to enforce legislation, all of that good stuff.

Because that isn’t at all clear from the last week or two.

Unintended consequences, post-lockdown

Now that there are sports events of all kinds occurring again, there are results and data to process again as well.

And for once there’s some information to sift through which doesn’t revolve directly around the virus.

I see the Bundesliga has now had enough games to provide evidence that playing in front of an empty stadium has an adverse impact. On the home team.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that sports statistics companies in Germany have reported — based on the resumption of the Bundesliga — that the traditional advantage enjoyed by home teams has all but vanished, both in tangibles such as the number of games won, and intangibles like the tendency of referees to be ‘homers’ when thousands of fans are baying at them.

One statistician even suggested an increase in the average number of passes — which indicates an unwillingness to take risks with the ball.

All very plausible. Can we expect something similar when games resume here?

Now that there are sports events of all kinds occurring again, there are results and data to process again as well.


Staring at God part two

Great to see the libraries back open in many parts: yours truly got to the Grand Parade branch of Cork City Library on Saturday, for instance.

What did I emerge with? Simon Heffer’s Staring At God: Britain in the Great War, which I wish I’d unearthed just before the March shutdown, but what harm. I have it now.

Further details to come, but early signs very promising. Thanks again to the Library.

contact: michael.moynihan@examiner.ie

READ MORE

A legend at 90: 'Theo English would still talk hurling with any man, woman or child in Tipperary'

More on this topic

Uncertain days for AFL, but O'Connor still stoked by Aussie lifestyleUncertain days for AFL, but O'Connor still stoked by Aussie lifestyle

Anthony Daly: Offaly were codding us, and themselves, as a culture of indifference set inAnthony Daly: Offaly were codding us, and themselves, as a culture of indifference set in

A legend at 90: 'Theo English would still talk hurling with any man, woman or child in Tipperary'A legend at 90: 'Theo English would still talk hurling with any man, woman or child in Tipperary'

County chairs to be banned if counties break Covid-19 training dateCounty chairs to be banned if counties break Covid-19 training date


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Pep Guardiola optimistic Champions League ban will be overturnedPep Guardiola optimistic Champions League ban will be overturned

Chelsea cruise to routine victory over Watford and move back into top fourChelsea cruise to routine victory over Watford and move back into top four

Curtis Jones signs new long-term Liverpool dealCurtis Jones signs new long-term Liverpool deal

Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League – Mikel ArtetaArsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League – Mikel Arteta

More by this author

Michael Moynihan: Our new Taoiseach's sporting attempt to unlock the boxMichael Moynihan: Our new Taoiseach's sporting attempt to unlock the box

Michael Moynihan: The many challenges club fixtures pose for Cork GAAMichael Moynihan: The many challenges club fixtures pose for Cork GAA

Michael Moynihan: Old friends from Ballinskelligs find a common goal in New YorkMichael Moynihan: Old friends from Ballinskelligs find a common goal in New York

Michael Moynihan: Examining the tale of Christy RingMichael Moynihan: Examining the tale of Christy Ring


Lifestyle

On June 26, we sat outside the first bar to open here since lockdown began on March 15. There are only two bars in the valley. Cafes serve drinks, but these are bar-bars, the kind that stay open after midnight.Damien Enright: Fruit trees are laden with their bounty as we prepare to leave

In October 1986, 52 mute swans, living peacefully on the Tolka in Dublin, were drenched in diesel oil accidentally released into the river. Swan-catchers went into action; only one bird died before they reached it.Richard Collins: Human crisis will offer chance for wild animal research

It's a typically Irish summer’s day of sunshine and occasional showers. Travel restrictions have been eased again and we venture forth to one of nature’s gems, Gougane Barra, deep in the mountains of West Cork.Donal Hickey: Gougane Barra has peace and wildness

When the ferryman pulls away from the pier and the salty spray of the sea hits your face the feeling of release from the mainland is deeply pleasurable. Your island awaits. Whether for a day trip or a holiday, the lure of the islands is as magnetic as ever.The Islands of Ireland: The lure of the less-visited

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »