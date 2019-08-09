News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mayo tiredness equals Dublin scores

Mayo tiredness equals Dublin scores
By John Divilly
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 07:22 PM

WHAT DUBLIN MUST GET RIGHT

Dublin do the simple things extraordinary well. This must continue. They win their kickouts easily, they quickly move the ball through the lines and they accurately pass the ball to the player in the best position.

Crucially, the player entrusted with shooting always does so with full backing of his team. Mayo will have extra cover in defence so Dublin will adopt their PPP (Patient Play Policy) in order to create scores.

Dublin’s inside dice of Mannion-O’Callaghan-Rock-Kilkenny is key to this. Their movement and ball-winning abilities, the ease with how they change positions and their multiple range in how they score goals.

Add in their ferocious appetite in hunting down the ball when they lose it makes them great players.

The inter-changing of Con O’Callaghan and Ciaran Kilkenny can’t be underestimated as they will read the game very quickly and sense when Mayo are tiring. Mayo tiredness equals Dublin scores.

WHAT MAYO MUST GET RIGHT

Balance - the balance between defending & attacking. Mayo have gone away from their one-v-one defending at the back due to longevity and are supplementing their defence with retreating midfielders/half-forwards.

Needs must policy as they’ve struggled against Roscommon and Kerry when they left gaps at the back. Mayo have a massive Catch 22 conundrum facing them.

Does Colm Boyle and Aidan O’Shea sit deeper and allow Con O’Callaghan and Brian Fenton have time and space? If this happens, will Fionn McDonagh and Paddy Durcan get to O’Callaghan and Fenton in time.

Say they do, that will leave Jack McCaffrey and James McCarthy free. Can Mayo afford to leave McCaffrey and McCarthy free for any length of time? Mayo have to get this balance right as they won’t score goals if they are constantly in defensive mode and they need goals to win this match.

THE DECISIVE DUEL: Michael Darragh McCauley v Seamus O’Shea

In a game peppered with intriguing duels, the McCauley v O’Shea one - if it comes to pass, of course - will have a huge bearing on the game. Naturally, Michael Darragh McAuley mightn’t start as James McCarthy has excelled beside Brian Fenton in the past but McCauley is currently playing exceptional football.

He will make space for himself and his team with his pounding running style. He has the ability to set up huge amounts of typical Dublin scores – High Percentage Shots Around the ‘D’. He’s a battering ram who’ll collect scraps on the ground and forage hard into the heart of the Mayo defence.

Any chink of light in the Mayo rear-guard and he’ll keep motoring and set up an easy tap-in goal. Can Seamus O’Shea keep a leash on McCauley and stop him at source?

If he can, Michael Dara patience might be tested which could result in an early shower for McCauley and a big advantage for Mayo.

More on this topic

French football fan sues Neymar after cup final incidentFrench football fan sues Neymar after cup final incident

Man collecting bat droppings rescued after four days wedged in rocksMan collecting bat droppings rescued after four days wedged in rocks

Pensioner and her son found guilty of ‘brutal’ murder of man after footpath feudPensioner and her son found guilty of ‘brutal’ murder of man after footpath feud

Listen up..... these headphone are not just for gaming fansListen up..... these headphone are not just for gaming fans

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Transfer deadline day: Luiz, Lukaku and Carroll all make moves as window closesTransfer deadline day: Luiz, Lukaku and Carroll all make moves as window closes

The best five deals of the transfer windowThe best five deals of the transfer window

Window shopping: Winners and losers from the transfer windowWindow shopping: Winners and losers from the transfer window

More by this author

New breed of Rebels a force to be reckoned withNew breed of Rebels a force to be reckoned with

Moran must start if Mayo want to see Croker againMoran must start if Mayo want to see Croker again

Will Boston’s loss be Dublin's gain this year?Will Boston’s loss be Dublin's gain this year?

Durcan carried the hurt with him and led Mayo defianceDurcan carried the hurt with him and led Mayo defiance


Lifestyle

Time to dig out your old cowboy hat, because you’re going to need it.These are the fashion trends that are going to be big, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week

Katie Wright asks skincare pros for their handy tips.Seven ways to keep your hands looking youthful, according to experts

The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in the tourist trap that is Temple Bar, writes Caroline O’Donoghue.Raising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple Bar

Claire Spreadbury catches up with relationship expert Lucy Beresford, who reveals the importance of making time for each other.Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »